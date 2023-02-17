Teresa Giudice Weighs In On Dolores Catania Saying “It’s Time” For Her To Part Ways With Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is yet again centered around Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother and Melissa Gorga. This time around, Tre does seem to have a lighter energy and less of a tolerance to play in the mud with Joe Gorga. MelGo and Tarzan always have to rely Tre on for a storyline (and basically a job), so you’d think they’d work on making things right.

Nope — they put the nail in the coffin by skipping Tre’s wedding to Luis Ruelas and never looked back. Tre’s moving on to a lighter phase of life that might not include Melissa, but it might include Jacqueline Laurita. My how the tides have turned.

Tre and the Gorgas are not currently on speaking terms but have to relieve the drama as RHONJ plays out on our TVs. It seems that the siblings have reached a new level of toxicity that requires them to take a long break from one another. Even Dolores Catania thinks so, so you know it’s serious. Paterson Dolores might be a firecracker, but she knows how to read the Gorgas like a text message.

Teresa is usually the first person to condemn people for talking about her family. But when Andy Cohen asked Tre on Watch What Happens Live to give her two cents on Dolo’s statement, she couldn’t say her bestie was wrong. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Tre replied, “That’s what’s happening. Unfortunately.” The Gorgas better start brainstorming for a new career path because there’s no longer space for them on Teresa’s show. MelGo can cross popstar off her list.

Even though the drama is salacious for reality TV fans, Tre is hurting through it all. “I don’t want to fight with him,” she said about Joey. “I just don’t know what to say. … It’s very sad.” You can say that again. In a perfect universe, Tre and her brother would be able to get along regardless of what nonsense MelGo has going on. But family dynamics are messy, and even more so when the public gets to weigh in on the tension.

