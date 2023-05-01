Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Wants Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Romance to ‘Survive’

James Kennedy is on fire this season of Vanderpump Rules. It’s as if his eccentric genius was liberated with the unmasking of the real Raquel Leviss. Before it was wholly self-destructive. Now it’s slightly less so, mixed with a sprig of sarcasm and a dollop of vindication.

Watching your ex-fiancée implode as a result of bad decisions has to be gratifying. Now that Raquel and Tom Sandoval are public pariahs, James is sitting back and enjoying the view. He even hopes that the pair’s relationship lasts. Not out of kindness, but seemingly a means of discomfort for the two that came together under the most destructive and ill-fated means.

James predicts “traumatic” future for Tom and Raquel

“Just think about all the dreams they’re gonna have in each other’s bed and all the traumatic s–t they’re gonna go through,” James mused while on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “As a couple, if they survive each other and go through it, hats off.”

Host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Tinx were asked to “imagine” the roles reversed. What if James and Ariana Madix had conducted an affair? What are the odds that they would make it work in “another Spidey-verse?”

” I wish them both luck. I wish them the best,” James concluded. That got a laugh out of the audience. Previously in the WWHL episode, James opined that Sandoval’s choice to betray Ariana was “rock bottom.” Surprisingly, James revealed that Raquel was a “massive fan” of Sandoval when she was dating him.

Raquel and James dated for five years before the DJ proposed marriage to the former beauty pageant queen in May 2021. She accepted, but then broke off the engagement in December 2021.

She started a dalliance with Sandoval in the Summer of 2022. It all came to light in early March 2023, after Ariana discovered a sexually explicit video of Raquel on her ex-boyfriend’s phone. None of their VPR cast mates called them out before that, but as Season 10 progresses, there are more and more indications that something was off in WeHo land.

In the most recent episode, Sandoval claimed in a confessional that, “Nothing has happened between Raquel and I. Like, nothing. Like, [nothing] that wouldn’t happen between, you know, me and Katie [Maloney].”

After Scandoval came to light, Bravo executives rushed to film cast reactions. They filmed the explosive reunion later in March. James revealed that he said his peace at the filming. “I get it out on camera. I get it off my chest,” James said. “And then I let it go.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

