Kristen Doute Was With Ariana Madix When She Discovered Tom Sandoval Was Cheating

You might think Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute is enjoying the mess left behind by Scandoval. What comes around goes around and Kristen’s previous pleas to be heard were disregarded. After her multitude of tear-jerked warnings and hints at being obsessed with former loves, she eventually gave up.

Ariana Madix and Kristen were foes before friends, but their friendship is now strengthened by a common bond. Both are victims of Tom Sandoval stealing their beauty products and their hearts. In a crazy twist of fate, Kristen was actually with Ariana when she learned of Tom’s wandering body parts. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live and Andy Cohen grilled her on exactly what happened when her predictions came true.

Karma or coincidence?

Andy asked Kristen if she felt vindicated by Tom’s affair with Rachel Raquel Leviss. Let’s be honest, she probably feels a little vindicated but has learned enough lessons to deny it. “No, no I don’t feel vindicated,” Kristen replied.

She continued, “Like it’s really sad. I mean, Tom and I were together almost six years and we should have broken up after a year or two.” What is this? An evolved Kristen? Dreams really do come true, boys and girls!

“He and Ariana have been together almost a decade. They own a home together,” she added. Then Kristen dropped her little bomb and Andy’s eyes haven’t been that wide open since 1988. “I mean I was there the night that the phone fell out of the pocket. I was sitting next to Ariana,” Kristen said. Andy inquired as to when she found out about Raquel and she spilled.

“So Ariana disappeared and her phone and purse were sitting next to me. A lot of fans were around. I grabbed them [phone and purse] couldn’t find her for 20 minutes. I wanted to leave. Gave it to a friend of hers and then didn’t talk to her until Friday morning,” Kristen explained.

She continued, “That was a Wednesday. But Thursday morning I’m getting all these texts. I’m going, ‘No you guys, I was with them last night. No way.’ And then Friday I went to Ariana’s.”

The Wednesday night of the discovery was also when Ariana went dark on social media. The Pump Rules season had ended but cameras immediately went back up and the impact is what we will see in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned, it’s still all happening … Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm. The big finale is May 17.

