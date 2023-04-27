Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Says “Sick” Tom Sandoval Got Off On Raquel Leviss Kissing Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz’s kiss with Raquel Leviss served its purpose at the time. That is if you believe that Raquel and Tom Sandoval orchestrated the make-out sesh to throw their Vanderpump Rules co-stars off the scent of the real scandal.

And it worked. For months, all the talk was about Raquel and Schwartz. Yet all the while, Raquel was sneaking around with Ariana Madix’s boyfriend of nine years. They even had code names for each other on their phones. Yes, it was a slick operation. But some question how it was that Sandoval could accept his mistress kissing another man.

Lala Kent called Sandoval’s acceptance of Raquel kissing Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s wedding “gross.” Page Six reported that the VPR star made the comments during a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast.

The mother of one does not think that Sandoval responded in an expected fashion. He was not “jealous,” according to Lala. Rather, he seemed “gleeful” at the drama the kiss brought to the friend group. They “fixated on” it. Katie Maloney took the brunt of the emotional fallout.

Lala also suggested the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner got off on sharing his girl with Schwartz. “It’s, like, the grossness gets him off,” Lala opined. “It’s sick. It’s so sick.”

She then mimicked the Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman. “My girl, who I’m f–king behind the scenes, is now making out with my best friend,” Lala dramatized. She has stood by her theory for quite some time. When news that Raquel and Sandoval were sleeping together first broke, Lala put him on blast for “getting off on creeping around.”

“It’s that adrenaline rush, that high,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast. “It just gives them this rush that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Sandoval and Raquel openly showed their affection for a short time. They were spotted smooching at LAX, as well as at a dinner date post-reunion. The pair took a lot of heat from their co-stars at that event. Security had to intervene.

Since then, Sandoval has attempted to repair his image. He claimed to be “good friends” with Raquel. Yet he shared they decided to take “a break” while on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

Raquel has all but disappeared from the LA scene. Her rep announced that she has checked into a mental health facility. Lala hoped that this was not a “PR stunt” meant to “create this illusion for [haters] to back off.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval went out into the desert to find himself. He vacationed at Miraval in Arizona. He also put the resort on blast for not protecting his privacy.

“They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment, but that is obviously false,” Sandoval posted on Instagram. “They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life.”

The ever-outspoken Lala addressed the vacation claims. She would be “so offended” if Raquel was using a mental health narrative as a cover. According to Lala, Raquel is a “broken and lost soul” whose “f-ked up” choices indicate a need for therapy.

And who is out without a care in the world? Ariana, of course. She’s been linked to NYC-based personal trainer Daniel Wai. The two were canoodling at Coachella and at LAX earlier this week.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]