Kristen Doute Has Heard Tom Sandoval Cheated On Ariana Madix ‘Multiple Times’

Kristen Doute never had the best reputation on Vanderpump Rules, but she also never walked around calling herself a saint. Her relationship with Tom Sandoval was featured in the first seasons of VPR. After Tom and Ariana Madix started having goo-goo eyes for each other, Kristen was basically moved aside and Ariana took her seat.

As a result, Kristen suffered and fans of the show pretty much thought she had lost her mind. After all, didn’t Kristen sleep with Jax Taylor and lie about it? Who is she to have feelings and be hurt?

While Tom and Ariana’s dalliance finally came to light, it wasn’t his first time at the cheating rodeo. Kristen claims he was unfaithful to her multiple times and repeated the pattern with Ariana. She spoke with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about Sandoval’s legacy of being unfamiliar with the term monogamy.

She knows…

Andy wanted Kristen’s reaction to Tom saying he tried to break up with Ariana and it was essentially history repeating itself. “It’s the same thing he said about me. Be a man, if you want to break up, break up,” Kristen replied. Except that Tom seems to enjoy the trauma bond because real feelings might be too hard for him.

Since Kristen went full suck a di-k years ago and pulled Miami Girl into action, Andy asked if she thinks Sandoval was a cheater cheater pumpkin eater during his time with Ariana.

“Since the Raquel [Leviss] news broke I’ve heard multiple things that are now coming out of the woodwork,” Kristen responded. Andy had to take a moment to control his salivating. He asked if we would find any names of Tom’s alleged hook-ups familiar.

“No one that I know personally. But like when he and Tom [Schwartz] specifically were like doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him [Sandoval].” While this is vague information, it is sadly very plausible.

And despite what some people think, Kristen received Ariana’s approval prior to filming extra moments of the current VPR season. “I asked Ariana if she really really wanted me to do it and she said yes, so I did,” she explained.

Not for nothing, Tom seems to have a particular method of operation. Kristen reflected on the things he said about breaking up with Ariana versus what he said when their relationship dissolved.

“Verbatim. I mean there’s there was like a TikTok some girl did where she did it [a comparison] side by side from like the reunions past where Tom and Ariana were first together right? And like ‘magnetic when we kissed, the sunrise, best friend’, blah blah blah I mean it was VERBATIM.” Kristen shared.

Sounds like Tom needs a new playbook because his moves are no longer original.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules continues on Bravo, Wednesdays at 9 pm.

TELL US- DO YOU WANT KRISTEN BACK ON THE SHOW? HAS YOUR OPINION OF KRISTEN CHANGED BECAUSE OF SCANDOVAL?