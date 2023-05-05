Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Has a Message for Body Shamers After WWHL Appearance

Former Vanderpump Rules troublemaker Kristen Doute is back. Following her May 3 visit with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Pump Rules OG’s Instagram was flooded with comments critical of her physical appearance.

But Kristen wasn’t having any of it. She clapped back at body shamers, saying they can all “suck a d–k.”

Kristen denies having any fillers in her face

“I don’t have any filler,” she claimed. “I’ve gained weight. I’m 40. You haven’t seen me on TV in over three years.”

“I hope no one ever speaks to you this way,” she added. “Stop commenting on women’s appearances.”

I have to be honest. When I saw Kristen, in the previews at the end of this week’s VPR episode, I didn’t recognize her. I thought she was somebody’s mom. It wasn’t until I read she’d be returning next week that I realized it was her. Sadly, I can relate. My own face in the mirror looks different than it does it my own head these days. To paraphrase author V.E. Schwab, “Time is cruel to all, but crueler still to those in the public eye.”

One follower commented, “Is it just me, or does she not look like herself? … She was a natural beauty- I wish beautiful women would stop destroying their natural beauty … JMO.”

“What did you do to your face. It looks bloated,” wrote another. “I don’t understand why you people in Hollywood blows up your face, lips and ass. Where did looking natural go???”

Just a couple of months ago, Kristen, who was fired from VPR in 2020, told the “losers” criticizing her weight they could “get f–ked.”

At the time she was photographed, the former SUR waitress had been heading to Ariana Madix’s house to comfort her friend over the Scandoval affair. Ironically, Kristen and Tom Sandoval dated for seven years before their relationship blew up when Tom cheated with Ariana. In the end, history always repeats itself. But Kristen was no innocent either, since she also cheated on Tom with Jax Taylor while she and Tom were still dating.

“What gives you the right to comment like that?” she asked those critical of her weight gain on social media. “How were you raised?”

Personally, I still think she looks fabulous, even though her face is a little fuller. We all change as we get older. Except for Jane Fonda. Can you believe that bitch is 85 years old?! She’s still gorgeous!

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

