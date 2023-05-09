Dorinda Medley had a big presence on Real Housewives of New York. But even before she became a member of the Real Housewives club, she had fashion game. No style seemed off-limits for this fashionista. Let’s enjoy some of Dorinda’s best looks over the years.
Lovely In Lace
Dorinda sported a long-sleeved silver mini-dress for this evening on the town. The hem and sleeves featured a delicate lace fringe. The sleeves were see-through lace, while the bodice and skirt had a lace overlay. Dorinda added a leopard print baguette bag. She also opted for a chunky statement choker-length necklace. The jewelry piece was comprised of brown, blue, black, and taupe gemstones along with silver and gold. This ensemble is a real winner!
Dangerous Curves Ahead
For the Season 7 RHONY photo shoot, Dorinda flaunted her curves in a sleek black gown. The bateau neckline looked flattering on the reality star. Her gown featured a beyond-thigh-high slit on one side. The opening was held together by a prayer and gold studs linked by a chain. This detail ran from Dorinda’s thigh up to her back. She finished her look with dangle gold tassel earrings and a bracelet with gold tassels. This dramatic look is a strong statement that Dorinda has arrived, people!
Sultry In Satin
When Dorinda stepped out to attend the Angel Ball in 2016, she certainly looked angelic in this slinky, white satin gown. The low-cut square neckline shows off Dorinda’s cleavage. The most eye-catching part of the design was a sparkling black and white crystal belt on the bodice just under her bustline. The dress also hugged her curves. Dorinda accessorized her evening gown with silver chandelier earrings. She wore a bright pink lip to cap off her look.
Casual And Chic
The RHONY alum wore this number out on the town. The black jumpsuit features a low-cut scoop neck. Dorinda added a large black bet with an intricate design. She topped her look with a black fur (or faux fur) piece. For accessories, Dorinda chose silver chandelier earrings and carried a large black clutch. She opted for a bold, bright pink lip to draw attention to her face. It is clear that Dorinda doesn’t mind the limelight. She also doesn’t mind jumping into the drama on Real Housewives.
Roaring ’20’s Vibe
When Dorinda attended the Season 10 RHONY premiere party, she looked fierce. Dorinda donned a silver minidress. The skirt featured layers of silver fringe with silver beading. But the neckline was made of netting covered with gleaming silver crystal beading. Dorinda wore beige peep-toed pumps. She also sported a silver bracelet, and her make-up was on point. Shout out for the shimmering bright pink lip. Season 10 will go down in infamy for Dorinda heckling Luann de Lesseps during her cabaret show.
Radiant In Red
Dorinda came prepared when she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live. The show is famous for its shady games and all the inappropriate questions that host Andy Cohen asks. And Dorinda always serves up some sassy opinions. No one could complain about Dorinda’s black leather pants and black sandals. Her red satin blouse had a flat collar and plunging neckline. The sleeves looked almost like bat wings and narrowed at the cuffs. Dorinda opted for large gold hoop earrings for jewelry.
Sizzling In Summer
Never let them see you sweat. The RHONY star stepped out in crisp white linen pants that she paired with white pumps. She also sported a breezy white peasant-style off-the-shoulder top. Dorinda opted for strands of silver and pearl necklaces. But then she wowed us with a metal and crystal-beaded statement necklace that pulled the ensemble together. This look would have been right at home at former co-star Barbara Kavovit’s clambake in the Hamptons. But Luann had Dorinda “uninvited.” Not cool!
Glittering In Gold
Dorinda once again delivered when she was a guest on WWHL. She donned a sparkling long-sleeve mini-dress. The gleaming gold and silver beading elevated this simple dress. Dorinda didn’t wear a necklace to distract from the sparkling outfit. She sported pearl drop earrings and high-heeled gold ankle-strapped sandals. Dorinda was fired from RHONY after Season 12, but was pleased to announce she was only put on “pause.” That meant a comeback was almost guaranteed.
Serving Up Glamour
This reality star made a bold choice with this ensemble. Dorinda rocked high-waisted boot-cut style trousers. She paired the pants with a royal blue blouse. Once again, Dorinda’s blouse had a plunging v-neck. She wore a statement ring, gold earrings, and a gold opera-length necklace. Dorinda was celebrating the premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. She hosted the ladies at her beloved Blue Stone Manor that season. And Dorinda struggled to “make it nice” for her unruly guests.
Stunning In Lavender
Dorinda meant business when she attended BravoCon 2022. She walked the carpet in this luscious lavender pantsuit. The pants had wide legs. Dorinda wore a silver mesh high-neck camisole under the jacket. The jacket had (you guessed it) a plunging v-neck. So the former RHONY star once again showed off her cleavage. She added delicate earrings and a bracelet. Her make-up looked amazing. I loved the matching lavender lip color. I give this look a perfect 10.
Dorinda knows what she likes in fashion. But she also isn’t afraid to experiment with different styles. And that is how she always keeps us guessing about what she will wear next.
[Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo]