Dorinda Medley had a big presence on Real Housewives of New York. But even before she became a member of the Real Housewives club, she had fashion game. No style seemed off-limits for this fashionista. Let’s enjoy some of Dorinda’s best looks over the years.

Lovely In Lace

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: Dorinda Medley attends the Resident Magazine’s New Year Edition launch event at Murals on 54 at the Warwick Hotel on January 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Dorinda sported a long-sleeved silver mini-dress for this evening on the town. The hem and sleeves featured a delicate lace fringe. The sleeves were see-through lace, while the bodice and skirt had a lace overlay. Dorinda added a leopard print baguette bag. She also opted for a chunky statement choker-length necklace. The jewelry piece was comprised of brown, blue, black, and taupe gemstones along with silver and gold. This ensemble is a real winner!

Dangerous Curves Ahead

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY — Season:7 — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Mathieu Young/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

For the Season 7 RHONY photo shoot, Dorinda flaunted her curves in a sleek black gown. The bateau neckline looked flattering on the reality star. Her gown featured a beyond-thigh-high slit on one side. The opening was held together by a prayer and gold studs linked by a chain. This detail ran from Dorinda’s thigh up to her back. She finished her look with dangle gold tassel earrings and a bracelet with gold tassels. This dramatic look is a strong statement that Dorinda has arrived, people!

Sultry In Satin

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 21: Dorinda Medley at the 2016 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

When Dorinda stepped out to attend the Angel Ball in 2016, she certainly looked angelic in this slinky, white satin gown. The low-cut square neckline shows off Dorinda’s cleavage. The most eye-catching part of the design was a sparkling black and white crystal belt on the bodice just under her bustline. The dress also hugged her curves. Dorinda accessorized her evening gown with silver chandelier earrings. She wore a bright pink lip to cap off her look.

Casual And Chic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 21: Dorinda Medley attends a screening of “Demolition” hosted by Fox Searchlight Pictures with the Cinema Society at the SVA Theater on March 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The RHONY alum wore this number out on the town. The black jumpsuit features a low-cut scoop neck. Dorinda added a large black bet with an intricate design. She topped her look with a black fur (or faux fur) piece. For accessories, Dorinda chose silver chandelier earrings and carried a large black clutch. She opted for a bold, bright pink lip to draw attention to her face. It is clear that Dorinda doesn’t mind the limelight. She also doesn’t mind jumping into the drama on Real Housewives.

Roaring ’20’s Vibe

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 04: Dorinda Medley attends The Real Housewives of New York Season 10 premiere celebration at LDV Hospitality’s The Seville, produced by Talent Resources on April 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Talent Resources)

When Dorinda attended the Season 10 RHONY premiere party, she looked fierce. Dorinda donned a silver minidress. The skirt featured layers of silver fringe with silver beading. But the neckline was made of netting covered with gleaming silver crystal beading. Dorinda wore beige peep-toed pumps. She also sported a silver bracelet, and her make-up was on point. Shout out for the shimmering bright pink lip. Season 10 will go down in infamy for Dorinda heckling Luann de Lesseps during her cabaret show.

Radiant In Red

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 18137 — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Dorinda came prepared when she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live. The show is famous for its shady games and all the inappropriate questions that host Andy Cohen asks. And Dorinda always serves up some sassy opinions. No one could complain about Dorinda’s black leather pants and black sandals. Her red satin blouse had a flat collar and plunging neckline. The sleeves looked almost like bat wings and narrowed at the cuffs. Dorinda opted for large gold hoop earrings for jewelry.

Sizzling In Summer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 11: Dorinda Medley attends the DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Summer Party at Tom Tom on July 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Never let them see you sweat. The RHONY star stepped out in crisp white linen pants that she paired with white pumps. She also sported a breezy white peasant-style off-the-shoulder top. Dorinda opted for strands of silver and pearl necklaces. But then she wowed us with a metal and crystal-beaded statement necklace that pulled the ensemble together. This look would have been right at home at former co-star Barbara Kavovit’s clambake in the Hamptons. But Luann had Dorinda “uninvited.” Not cool!

Glittering In Gold

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19111 — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Dorinda once again delivered when she was a guest on WWHL. She donned a sparkling long-sleeve mini-dress. The gleaming gold and silver beading elevated this simple dress. Dorinda didn’t wear a necklace to distract from the sparkling outfit. She sported pearl drop earrings and high-heeled gold ankle-strapped sandals. Dorinda was fired from RHONY after Season 12, but was pleased to announce she was only put on “pause.” That meant a comeback was almost guaranteed.

Serving Up Glamour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Dorinda Medley attends “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

This reality star made a bold choice with this ensemble. Dorinda rocked high-waisted boot-cut style trousers. She paired the pants with a royal blue blouse. Once again, Dorinda’s blouse had a plunging v-neck. She wore a statement ring, gold earrings, and a gold opera-length necklace. Dorinda was celebrating the premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. She hosted the ladies at her beloved Blue Stone Manor that season. And Dorinda struggled to “make it nice” for her unruly guests.

Stunning In Lavender

BRAVOCON — BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

Dorinda meant business when she attended BravoCon 2022. She walked the carpet in this luscious lavender pantsuit. The pants had wide legs. Dorinda wore a silver mesh high-neck camisole under the jacket. The jacket had (you guessed it) a plunging v-neck. So the former RHONY star once again showed off her cleavage. She added delicate earrings and a bracelet. Her make-up looked amazing. I loved the matching lavender lip color. I give this look a perfect 10.

Dorinda knows what she likes in fashion. But she also isn’t afraid to experiment with different styles. And that is how she always keeps us guessing about what she will wear next.

[Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo]