‘He Was Very Good About Concealing the Double Life’; Ariana Madix on Tom Sandoval

It’s been a great week for Ariana Madix. She had a hot date with her squeeze Daniel Wai. And while in his city of residence, Ariana made THE comeback appearance on Watch What Happens Live in New York City.

Ariana looked amazing. Talk about revenge dress number two. Also, the Something About Her co-founder was well-spoken, confident, and clear in her convictions. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was reduced to earthworm memes on social media.

Ariana often checked Sandoval’s phone

WWHL host Andy Cohen had Ariana on solo so she could speak her peace. They covered a range of topics to piggyback off the Vanderpump Rules finale. The finale was filmed after news of Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke.

Andy asked, “Prior to this moment, did you have any inkling that anything was off?”

According to Ariana, she often checked Sandoval’s phone for inconsistencies. But she never found any evidence of wrong-doing.

“Well, when we would not come home or he would be out super late, I would ask him things and I would say ‘Where were you? What were you doing?’ And he would say, ‘I was at [Tom] Schwartz’s and I would say, ‘Really? Let me see your phone,’ Ariana explained. “And he would say, ‘Sure here you go.’ So I would look at his texts, I would look at his phone. And he was very good about concealing the double life and hiding all of the evidence.”

Andy pressed the issue, “So you were a little suspicious. Enough that you were looking through the phone.”

Ariana revealed her suspicions that Sandoval was out of sorts, yet she did not suspect infidelity.

“I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel. But I was, like something was clearly going on with him mentally. And that’s what I was picking up on,” she concluded.

Catch Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion on May 24th, 2023.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT ARIANA WAS CHECKING TOM’S PHONE? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HIM DELETING EVIDENCE?