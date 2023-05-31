Ariana Madix Fan Kicked Out of Tom Sandoval Show

Happy Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Day! We only have one more to go after tonight’s episode, and hopefully, life can slowly return to normal. Of course, that’s only if we’re still standing after the Part 3 explosive and earth-shattering secret is revealed.

In the interim, Ariana Madix has been making bank off of Scandoval. Rachel Raquel Leviss is … somewhere receiving mental health care depending on who you ask. And Tom Sandoval is on the road with the band he has to fund whether it’s a paying gig or not. Some Pump Rules fans still attend his shows and hit him with a barrage of Ariana reminders. But one word of advice, if you go, leave your Team Ariana signs at home. Page Six shared details of one VPR viewer being asked to leave.

Team Ariana gets you Team Kicked Out

In a video, a woman who held an 8×11 piece of paper with Team Ariana on it was escorted out of Tom’s show by security. The clip shows the woman holding up her little DIY sign whilst Tom was on stage.

The lady, who we will call Sign Woman, was within eyesight of Sandoval while he sang his little heart out and tried not to be pitchy. During the course of the evening, the unidentified female flicked Sandoval off and turned her sign around so the audience had a good view of her feelings. Also, if you’re paying to attend one of Tom’s shows only to heckle him, he is winning at that moment. Thankfully most of his events are free or on Groupon.

Most people just ignored her but security did not. Perhaps the venue doesn’t allow signs or things that could disrupt someone else’s view, or maybe Tom specifically asked to have Team Ariana people bounced. Either way, she was removed from the situation. On her way out, a man was spotted snatching the little sign out of her hands. Guess some people can’t take a joke, but you’d think they could, given the entertainment.

Other folks booed as she left but no one knows if they were for her cause or against it. Despite Sign Woman’s night ending early, she smiled the entire way out. Tom remained unbothered and his tour continues.

Stick around friends, Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs TONIGHT (Wednesday) at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

TELL US – IS TOM’S EGO OUT OF CONTROL? SHOULD THEY HAVE ALLOWED SIGN WOMAN TO STAY?