Brittany Cartwright Admits She Wants to Return to Vanderpump Rules

There are certain things in the world we as human beings do not need to be told. The sun will rise. The sky is blue. And Brittany Cartwright would do almost anything to get back on Vanderpump Rules.

After years of Tom Sandoval riding his own coattails and pontificating over how great he is, some Pump Rules alums have been sanctioned to reappear and comment on his actions after Scandoval.

Kristen Doute filmed at the end of Season 10. Jax Taylor reemerged to shoot “Watch With” shows with his wife. Jax has been teasing a return, but Jax does that a lot. Now we know Brittany wants back on the main show too. Us Weekly shared the unsurprising news.

I’m shocked, said no one

While Jax might have relevance coming back as a cast member, does Brittany need a contract too? Can someone please remind me what she contributed to the show other than complete knowledge of her open mouth?

She said, “We’re definitely getting the itch ‘cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over.” I get it, Brittany is Jax’s wife but is she even friends with any of the ladies on the cast? I simply cannot accept her fancy eyebrows and twang coming back into my life.

Brittany added, “Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage ‘cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again.”

The past is in the past, or is it?

Jax and Britt seem to maintain they left the first time voluntarily, due to marriage issues and Jax spending more time at the gym than he did at home. Brittany says they’ve moved past those problems. She shared, “Jax was kind of going through this phase where he was getting a lot of anxiety and stuff and I was too. It can be tough to have everything judged and you know, have to relive things years later and or you know, months later, whenever it airs.” Why jeopardize a “happy” marriage by returning to reality television?

“So, we look back now and Jax’s always like, ‘I took a lot of things for granted. I can look back and learn from my mistakes and, like, grow from there,’” she continued. While the “itch” to make a comeback is there, Brittany said, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Looks like we might be hearing a lot of “rawt in hail” next season. Stay tuned. Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes tonight (Wednesday) at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

