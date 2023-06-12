Jackie Goldschneider Calls Real Housewives of New Jersey ‘Rift With the Kids Manmade’ by Teresa Giudice

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey seems like we are watching the demise of a family. Is it a surprise? No. The relentless feud between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga feels like it has been going on for about a trillion years.

And worst of all? The next generation has entered the chat. And in Gia Giudice’s case, the actual confessional. Last season, Gia fought with her uncle Joe and called him “disrespectful.” During Season 13, Melissa talked with her daughter, Antonia Gorga. Melissa told her that her relationship with Teresa’s daughters shouldn’t be affected by Teresa and Joe’s fighting.

Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider discussed the kids’ situation during a recent episode of RHONJ: After Show. And let’s just say that they feel one person is more responsible for involving the children.

Teach the children to involve themselves in family drama

Jennifer commented on how bonded Antonia and Milania Giudice were as kids. “The kid thing with Teresa and Joe is, to me, just tragic. We watched them, specifically [Milania Giudice] and [Antonia Gorga], they were so close when they were little,” she stated.

Teresa’s RHONJ nemesis Jackie called out Teresa for creating drama among the cousins. “Teresa may not like this, but when they’re talking about each other, Melissa and Teresa, Melissa sends her kids out of the room, and Teresa brings her kids into the room.” Jackie added, “So … the rift with the kids, like it’s manmade.”

It is hard to deny Jackie’s point. Teresa discussed the Gorgas claiming that they helped support the Giudice family when Teresa was in jail. Her daughters were present on camera, stating that their uncle and aunt didn’t show up unless they were filming.

And Joe alleged that, after that infamous chat with Teresa and Luis Ruelas about rumors that his wife was unfaithful, Gia played a role. He claimed that his niece called him to say that he should ditch Melissa. Andy Cohen reportedly called Gia during the reunion, and she denied it.

During the Ireland trip, Teresa brought up Antonia missing Milania’s sweet 16 birthday bash. Melissa was furious that Teresa brought up her daughter, who was out of state for a cheerleading competition. Then Melissa supposedly blocked Gia and Milania on Instagram. Now that is serious beef!

One ray of hope in this miserable family quarrel comes from Milania and Antonia. The duo posted a cute selfie together at their prom. Maybe the younger generation will work out their issues and not model their parents’ behavior. Fingers crossed!

Watch the conclusion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion on June 13 at 8/7c on Bravo.

