Stassi Schroeder Defends Tom Sandoval From Online Hate

Many of the former Vanderpump Rules stars are crawling out of the woodwork in the aftermath of Scandoval. It seems to be a given that Jax Taylor will appear in Season 11 which means we’ll probably have to deal with Brittany Cartwright as well. Kristen Doute even showed up in the Pump Rules season finale to support Ariana Madix.

Stassi Schroeder has been keeping tabs on the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Despite being unceremoniously axed for racial insensitivity, she has thoughts on the heat Sandoval has been facing online. Stassi discussed it on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

No H8 for Tom

Stassi’s world is full even though she no longer has a television show. Hopefully, lessons have been learned, but with this group, one never knows. While Stassi was on VPR, she never particularly liked Sandoval. She found him arrogant (he is) and thought he had a superiority complex (he does).

That said, the hate Tom is receiving amid the Scandoval fallout motivated Stassi to do a Pump Rules rewatch. She still thinks Tom is a douche canoe, but isn’t pleased with how he’s being treated on the internet. Stassi shared, “I’ve been in a position where I’ve received so much hate before.” Not Stassi comparing her racially charged history with Faith Stowers to Tom’s inability to keep his zipper up.

Stassi identifies with Sandoval

She added, “I don’t like where we’re at, like, in society where, like, that’s how we punish people.” Probably because her “punishment” was being fired from a show due to her own actions. That’s about the only thing she and Tom have in common. Both of their stupidity could have been prevented.

Back in 2020, which truly seems like 50 years ago, Stassi and Kristen were bounced from the cast over racist actions against Faith. Stassi also had previous instances where her mouth got her in trouble but remained largely unchecked until the Faith ordeal.

Stassi continued, “It’s like emotionally beheading people.” Perhaps Stassi should reflect on almost emotionally beheading Kristen after she slept with Jax. Funny how things change according to the situation. She asked, “Who’s to decide what the punishment should be? Like, who makes someone the authority on that?” Ah yes, remember when Stassi’s punishment for Kristen was luring her into a public scenario surrounded by her peers and then humiliating her? Who made that decision?

“What makes this person on their computer the authority on what they think is enough hate for him to receive? I don’t get down with that. I really, I don’t like it,” said the person who previously used television as a platform to smear people she didn’t enjoy.

Don’t get it twisted, Stassi loathes Tom

“Do I like Tom Sandoval? No. Do I think what he did is disgusting and — like, f**k him! But, like, see now I feel like I’m even adding to it. Like, the online vitriol.” What, by talking about it on every single podcast?

Perhaps Stassi has evolved over the years? “Let’s just like, not do that as a group of people. Let’s just not. At some point, that is how people become incredibly depressed and, like, suicidal,” she concluded.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK STASSI IS A HYPOCRITE? DO YOU AGREE WITH STASSI?