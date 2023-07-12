Real Housewives Who Exhibit the Most Narcissistic Behavior

The Real Housewives franchise has it’s fair share of cast members with huge egos. After all, that’s part of the fun. But as much as Bravo stars love to throw the word “narcissist” around, some fit those traits more than others. And while that can be entertaining to watch, some Housewives go too far. These are the most narcissistic Real Housewives, based on the behavior fans have seen.

Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna, RHOBH

[Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV]

These Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties are two peas in a pod in so many ways. Including their consistent displays of self-centeredness and lack of empathy towards others. In the case of Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, their narcissistic traits were entertaining until they weren’t.

Erika really showed her true colors once the accusations about estranged husband, Tom Girardi, came out. She would literally yell that she only cared about herself, not Tom’s victims. She also may have known about Tom’s fraud the whole time. If she did know, she seemingly didn’t care how many people got hurt, as long as her luxurious lifestyle was funded.

Lisa repeatedly threw castmates under the bus for the sake of a storyline. Even when it was someone like Denise Richards, who she was friends with outside the show. When she tried to come for Kathy Hilton, she clearly underestimated her opponent. Kathy accused Lisa of doing so because her contract was up, called out her selfishness, and dubbed her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

While Lisa left RHOBH, she is still earning the attention she craves, both for her wild fashion looks and her upcoming projects.

Vicki Gunvalson, RHOC

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

As an OG cast member on Real Housewives of Orange Country, the first Housewives series, Vicki Gunvalson set the standard in many ways. Including displays of narcissism. Like Erika Jayne, it seems very likely that she was part of an amoral scam, when her ex Brooks Ayers lied about having cancer.

Even after she was demoted, Vicki still acted as if her co-stars were all far beneath her. This attitude extends to other Bravo personalities as well. Vicki repeatedly insists all other Housewives would be nothing without her, as if she is solely responsible for the franchise’s success.

At BravoCon 2022, Housewives Ashely Darby, Kenya Moore, and Teresa Giudice confronted Vicki for these comments. Throughout the confrontations, Vicki refused to apologize or consider other’s perspectives.

Karen Huger, RHOP

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

When you call yourself The Grand Dame, you can’t be shocked if people find you narcissistic. Actually, we doubt Karen Huger would shy away from the narcissist label. After all, the Real Housewives of Potomac star has always displayed over-the-top confidence, in all areas of her life. Her business is called Icon Enterprises, she calls her husband, Ray, “Black Bill Gates,” and she regularly hosts parties just to celebrate, well, herself. She always dresses with main character energy too.

Throughout the years, Karen’s inflated ego is often so ridiculous it’s comical. Take the recent season, when she insisted that Juan Dixon‘s mistress looked exactly like her, AND that Juan hugged her so tight her breasts were pushed into her backbone (her words, not ours). Her conviction that everyone is in love with her, jealous of her, or wants to be her, is exactly what makes Karen such a great Housewife.

Luann de Lesseps, RHONY

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

OG Real Housewives of New York star, and former Countess, Luann de Lesseps has been accused of narcissism so many times. Bravo even asked a professional therapist for their opinion. Ultimately, the therapist made clear to note that, while Luann can be selfish, inconsiderate, and dismissive of others, she doesn’t quite qualify for Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

Like many Housewives, Luann’s inflated sense of self-importance can volley back and forth between entertaining and infuriating. During the early seasons, her snobbery rubbed people the wrong way. After her first divorce, she leaned into a different, more fun type of narcissistic behavior with her singing career. To this day, she carries on a cabaret show like she’s earned the same level of achievements as a Broadway star.

Jen Shah, RHOSLC

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah‘s narcissistic tendencies are actually the most dangerous of the women on this list. She specifically targeted the elderly with a telemarketing scheme. This use of the most vulnerable for financial gain showed a shocking disregard for others.

Making things worse was that Jen acted like the biggest victim of all after her arrest. Her attorney fees were paid by her mother’s retirement fund, and she made a joke out of the accusations, even selling merch. Who could forget her Season 2 tagline, “the only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing”?

That’s partially why it was so surprising that she actually plead guilty to wire fraud. Jen claims to be changing her ways in prison, but based on past actions, it’s fair to say viewers will remain skeptical.

TELL US – WHICH REAL HOUSEWIFE DO YOU THINK IS THE BIGGEST NARCISSIST?