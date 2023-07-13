Jax Taylor Thinks Tom Sandoval Has ‘Diva Mentality’ and ‘Few Screws Loose’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has been outspoken about Scandoval from the jump. He wasted no time slamming Tom Sandoval after his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light.

Sandoval’s inability to accept responsibility for cheating on longtime squeeze Ariana Madix has riled up Jax. He accused him of being a “narcissist” and called him “next-level sociopathic.” I wasn’t aware that Jax had a degree in psychology to go with his experience as a reformed cheater.

Now Jax is sharing more of his deep thoughts about his former friend. US Weekly has all the details.

Sandoval’s new life as a rock star karaoke singer

“I think he’s going through something. I don’t want to say midlife crisis, but he’s definitely going through something,” Jax stated. He continued, “I think he’s had a little bit of a diva mentality on the show, where he kind of thinks nothing could touch him, and I think he kind of bit off a little more than he can chew.”

This is coming from the former number one guy in the group. But Sandoval’s decision to go on a tour with his cover band as a glorified karaoke singer is suspect.

“His tone-deafness and self-unawareness and selfishness is just on another level. I think something’s going on upstairs,” Jax said. “I think he’s got a few screws loose, personally.”

He added that he and the VPR cast are “all on the same page” about how they feel about Sandoval. The man with a cheesy mustache has two businesses with bestie Tom Schwartz. Even Schwartz was tired of Sandoval leaving him to clean up his messes.

How this will play out on Pump Rules next season remains to be seen. And if you have been pining for more Jax, he may be heading to our screens in the spin-off, titled Valley Village. His wife, Brittany Cartwright, and former fling Kristen Doute are reportedly also joining the cast.

