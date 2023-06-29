Vanderpump Rules Spinoff Confirmed, With Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute Close To Signing On

Scandoval is the gift that keeps on giving. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her supposed friend, Raquel Leviss. The scandal resulted in a spike in ratings for the show.

It also brought out some former VPR stars. Kristen Doute, who was fired along with Stassi Schroeder, appeared in the finale with her friend, Ariana. She dated Sandoval, so she knows all about his manipulative mindset. Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, also commented on the drama.

Jax, a notorious cheater, and liar, gave his expert opinion about Sandoval. He was waiting for this moment his whole life. He and Brittany have a podcast. They also had a Peacock rewatch show reacting to Scandoval. He even claimed that the Valley Village spinoff might be back on. It looks like for once, Jax may have told the truth. Variety has all the details.

Welcome back, former Survers

Bravo reportedly has The Valley Village series in the works. It would follow a group of friends as they adjust to their new lives in the San Fernando Valley. Pump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin pitched the project.

The show would reportedly feature Jax, Brittany, and Kristen. None of the stars have signed on the dotted line yet, but they are said to be close to securing a deal.

Jax and Brittany allegedly left VPR under their own steam. But rumors surfaced that they were let go. Jax and Brittany also reportedly exhibited toxic behavior, much like Kristen and Stassi.

Stassi will not be part of the new series. Jax, Kristen, and Brittany all appeared on Watch What Happens Live for the first time since being kicked to the curb in 2020. Of course, they discussed the affair between Raquel and her worm with a mustache Sandoval.

While it seems like the trio has been embraced recently, it remains to be seen if viewers will continue to feel that way. And do these Bravolebrities deserve a do-over after their allegedly toxic and problematic behavior?

TELL US – DO KRISTEN, JAX, AND BRITTANY DESERVE A SPINOFF? WILL YOU WATCH IT?