Tom Sandoval Seemingly Not in Touch With Raquel Leviss

Nobody thought it would last. The sneaking around and the deceit could be enticing for some. But when it all comes to the surface, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval had different experiences. Indeed, Lala Kent thought that Sandoval was exactly that type of person.

After the reunion was filmed, Sandoval took some time away from L.A. to tour with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. He set the tone for what would be the next chapter of his relationship with Raquel. Seemingly, no contact.

For her part, Raquel has retreated to the safety and anonymity of a mental health clinic. The Vanderpump Rules star entered the facility after filming for the Season 10 reunion wrapped and has not been seen since.

And the most pressing question is whether Sandoval and Raquel have been keeping in touch. The former beauty pageant contestant has not been on hand to film with the rest of the cast for Season 11. Her reps have been in negotiations with Bravo to return.

But there doesn’t seem to be any professional or personal contact between Raquel or any of her former VPR co-stars. A paparazzi caught up with Sandoval and asked him how Raquel was doing. The answer Sandoval gave indicated that Raquel is currently not an active part of his life. And TMZ was happy to share the response.

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask her,” he responded.

The photographer then referenced filming for Season 11. The cast has been together since last week to get footage for the next round. Notably, Sandoval was spotted weeping sitting alone at a table at SUR at a See You Next Tuesday event while fellow VPR stars partied nearby.

He asked, “Are you excited to have her back on the show?”

“I don’t have any comment about that,” Sandoval responded before driving off in his vehicle.

Perhaps Raquel will join the cast later on in the season. But would a potential professional reunion reignite the spark between the illicit lovers? There are too many variables at this time to answer that for sure.

