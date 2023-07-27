The Most Bougie Real Housewives (Which Is Saying A Lot)

When Real Housewives of Orange County launched in 2006, the series success was immediate. The affluent lifestyles seen behind the gates of Coto de Caza easily brought in viewers. Spin-offs then emerged, with hefty paychecks given to the Real Housewives holding longevity. Though not at all relatable, the lifestyles of these cast members with deep pockets has been entertaining to watch.

Sometimes, these Real Housewives are so out of touch with the average household’s income that their narratives have created jaw dropping moments on air. Take, for example, Erika Jayne of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika claimed to spend $40,000 a month on her glam squad. This amount is equal to a starting teacher’s salary in lesser paid states—she’s “rich b***h.”

Erika’s income from this show is now vital, as her divorce and legal battles brought on by her ex, Tom Girardi, have taken a toll on her accounts. That said, she continues to splurge on glam. Erika isn’t the only one living in the land of unrelatability. Each and every cast member on this series actually sits in a relatively comfortable financial place.

Let’s therefore take a look back at some of the most bougie Real Housewives thus far, while sending good vibes towards the lottery tickets affixed to our fridges.

Yolanda Hadid

Speaking of fridges…Yolanda Hadid hosted a dinner party on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 3. Here, her walk-in, floor-to-ceiling glass fridge was so impressive that even Lisa Rinna was in awe, to the point that she climbed inside for a closer look. This fridge became a huge deal almost overnight, with its own Twitter and Instagram accounts forming after the episode’s air date.

Yolanda explained her fridge during a tour, saying, “I came up with this design. I got out of bed, drew it, and started building it the next day.” She then added, “I think anybody who visits my house, they always go, ‘Oh my God! I want a fridge like that,’ so a lot of copies are being made, and I’m proud of that.”

With colorful fruits and drinks arranged within baskets, this fridge was RICH to the extreme. Sadly, Yolanda sold her home in 2015, following her divorce from David Foster. This fridge was featured in the real estate images, further cementing it’s rare, bougie status.

Phaedra Parks

Bravoholic/YouTube

During Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 3, Phaedra Parks threw herself a Kentucky Derby Southern Baby Shower, complete with a dress code and rules. Every lady must arrive dressed to the nines, with a flamboyant hat in tow. For her part, Phaedra placed white roses in her hair and affixed rhinestones to her eyelids.

In addition, any guest that showed up late was to be turned away at the door. Kim Zolciak somehow made it in, despite being tardy for the party. Kim also chose to wear a wig instead of a hat. “That’s just plain rude, and a wig does not count as a hat, honey,” Phaedra quipped.

Kandi Burruss hysterically declared Phaedra Parks’ baby shower as “boughetto,” explaining “It’s when a person’s got a little hood in them and they try to be all extra.” This shower was bougie indeed, as it featured professional ballerinas, a waltz, and a sit down meal for 175 guests.

Taylor Armstrong

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 featured a $50,000 birthday party thrown by Taylor Armstrong. This party was for her then-4-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

Features of this over-the-top party included a mechanical bull and a custom song performed by an American Idol winner named Ace Young. With cocktails for the adults and over 70 children in attendance, this birthday party screamed extra, and cemented Taylor’s status as one of the most bougie Real Housewives.

Sonja Morgan

Bravo/YouTube

Sonja Morgan is the bougie gift that keeps on giving. Her comedic chops were first featured on Real Housewives of New York and currently, Welcome to Crappie Lake.

As a woman about town, Sonja employs unpaid interns to take up her daily household duties within her $9 million Upper East Side townhouse. These new hires actually line up to work for free for Sonja, despite living in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Lisa Vanderpump

Bravo/Youtube

Lisa Vanderpump‘s Beverly Hills mansion was featured often during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in addition to still being shown on Lisa’s spin-off, Vanderpump Rules. This 8,800 square foot residence is named Villa Rosa, bringing to mind Lisa’s favorite hue of pink.

Villa Rosa includes a two-story library, several well-tended gardens, a wine cellar, a wrap-around porch, an infinity pool and a hot tub. The home also has its own logo printed on a floor rug in the main entryway.

For the bougie factor (if all of this wasn’t already enough), Lisa’s home and grounds are filled with animals, ranging from dogs to miniature horses to swans that swim in the fountains surrounding a lavish entryway. For Lisa, life is truly diamonds and Rosé.

TELL US – DID WE FORGET ANY BOUGIE HOUSEWIVES, AND ARE YOU PICTURING DORIT KEMSLEY’S HORROR WHEN RECEIVING WINE IN A CHAMPAGNE GLASS?