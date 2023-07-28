Lala Kent Reacts to Garcelle Beauvais’ Reasoning for Unfollowing Her

When Oliver Saunders was featured on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, both Lala Kent and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss were drooling over him. Even though Lala was interested, Rachel won and made out with Oliver on the dance floor.

Oliver, who is Garcelle Beauvais’ son, was allegedly separated at the time. But that didn’t stop Lala from dissing him. And referring to Rachel as a “mistress.” Pot, meet kettle. Then Oliver’s wife, Samantha Saunders, claimed that they were still married at the time.

Well, Garcelle unfollowed Lala on Instagram. Burn! “I didn’t like her comments with Oliver, and I’ve liked Lala up until that point, so I unfollowed her,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. At the Vanderpump Dogs gala, Garcelle dipped out because of the seating arrangements. “When we went to Lisa Vanderpump’s gala … we were sitting at the same table as Lala. We got out,” Garcelle remarked. Awkward!

A mistress would like a word

Of course, Lala dissected the situation with Garcelle on her podcast, Give Them Lala. “I always liked Garcelle. She’s always been kind to me. And then everything happened on Vanderpump with [Garcelle’s son Oliver Saunders‘] ex-wife, and I was just very, very triggered by it,” the Pump Rules star explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve met a hundred of this person and I just don’t like this at all.’”

She continued, “I just think people like that can sometimes become dangerous to your mental state, especially, and I did not place blame on [Garcelle] for that. This is who he is or maybe is not, I don’t know. But I thought it was so strange. I don’t even feel like I was very intense when I would say certain things,” Lala said.

She pointed out that didn’t want to discuss Oliver at the VPR reunion. “I said, ‘I’m not gonna talk about this, I don’t want to touch on it because I actually do like and respect Garcelle tremendously,’” she added.

As for the uncomfortable situation at the Vanderpump Dogs gala, Lala has no memory of seeing Garcelle. “She must have locked eyes on me and said, ‘Abort, abort.’ I will say I appreciate anybody that decides to protect their peace, even if it’s against me,” Lala stated.

I wish that Bravo cameras were filming that event and Garcelle had stayed. Now that would be interesting to watch.

TELL US – SHOULD GARCELLE HAVE UNFOLLOWED LALA? WAS LALA OUT OF LINE?