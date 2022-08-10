Taylor Armstrong Stopped Watching Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills After Kyle Richards And Lisa Vanderpump Ended Their Friendship

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club rebooted two of its cast members’ careers. Tamra Judge was asked to return to Real Housewives of Orange County, and I’m happy about it. She is a supreme pot stirrer, and RHOC needs her.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong were involved in several squabbles during RHUGT. Taylor was impressive enough to snag a Friend of the Housewives role on RHOC.

Bravo shared the news on Instagram that Taylor is officially the first Housewife to change cities. “We’ve had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of!”

Taylor’s time on RHOBH was fraught with drama. She was in an abusive marriage with her husband, Russell Armstrong. Tragically, Russell committed suicide. While Wendy Williams exposed Russell’s abuse, co-star Camille Grammer was the first cast member to mention it in front of the Bravo cameras.

Thankfully, Taylor’s life is much better these days. In 2014, she tied the knot with her former attorney, John Bluher.

According to E! News, Taylor revealed why she had to stop watching RHOBH on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Taylor is still friends with both Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

“I do not watch the Housewives shows and not because I don’t think they’re great, but it’s truly, it’s so hard for me to see my friends argue with one another because I know what those feelings are like and it almost brings up an anxiety for me, especially when Kyle and Lisa were still on the show,” Taylor explained.

Taylor knew that the puppy gate scandal, which played out during Season 9, would result in the end of Lisa and Kyle’s friendship. Lisa also ended her relationship with PK Kemsley and his wife, Dorit Kemsley,over the drama. Lisa didn’t attend the reunion and quit the show.

Taylor shared that she was “just waiting for that to blow up eventually, and it would have been just way too painful for me to watch.”

She continued, “I care for both of them and when they’re together and things are good, they’re absolutely hysterical…But you know, it’s hard to have two queens.”

When she was quizzed about whether she would ever try to plan a meeting for her two friends, Taylor called the prospect “terrifying.”

Taylor added, “Part of me likes it. I would say, sometimes we say on TV, the producer in me thinks it’s a great idea. The human being in me finds it terrifying.”

Taylor knows that both ladies would be angry about a secret meeting, but Taylor is more concerned about how Lisa would react. Me, too! “I don’t know that I would push her buttons as much as I could probably push Kyle’s a little bit more,” Taylor said.

These days, Kyle and Lisa are still throwing jabs at one another. After their scary home invasion, Dorit claimed that Lisa never contacted them. “Fact…I reached out…they didn’t reply,” Lisa tweeted. In another tweet, Lisa showed a screenshot of her message to PK.

Kyle had to comment on the controversy. “Let me say, she’s very crafty, so I don’t know. I mean, who am I inclined to believe?” Kyle remarked. “Obviously Dorit and PK.”

Good luck planning that reunion, Taylor. You will need it!

