Jennifer Lawrence Slams Erika Jayne As “Evil” And Says She Needs A Publicist; Also Thinks This Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Is Boring

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is well-known as a Real Housewives super fan. She’s even made multiple appearances on Watch What Happens Live to discuss her candid thoughts. While promoting her latest film, she weighed in on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And true to form, she didn’t hold back.

She told Variety, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika [Jayne] is evil.”

While Erika has always given us plenty of material, JLaw might have seen the latest episode of RHOBH. In the episode, Erika really goes off the rails. Castmates Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais confronted Erika about her unwillingness to hand over a pair of $1.4 million earrings. They argued that those earrings could help get money to the victims of husband Tom Girardi’s alleged fraud.

But Erika had a much different take. She angrily informed them that she only gives a f–k about herself. And insinuated that the victims might be lying about receiving their funds. During her tirade, Erika repeated multiple times that she would leave the turning over of assets to the courts.

This didn’t sit well with viewers. And clearly Jennifer has been watching. She commented of Erika, “I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.” The accomplished star also noted that Erika’s RHOBH castmates have a duty to help Erika realize how poorly she is coming across. JLAw compared the situation to when an erratic Dorinda Medley smeared lipstick all over her face on an episode of Real Housewives of New York.

Her co-star, Brian Tyree Henry, tried to stay out of it, despite also being a fan of the franchise. Said Brian, “Don’t drag me into this. I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good.” But he did weigh in on Kathy Hilton and whether or not she should remain on the show. He exclaimed, “Stay! Are you out of your mind!” Jennifer agreed but was more reluctant to say that Sutton Stracke should do the same.

Regardless of her thoughts on Kathy and Sutton, it remains clear that JLaw won’t be hitting up Erika anytime soon. And given her social media activity, I’m impatiently waiting on Erika’s unhinged response.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JENNIFER THAT ERIKA IS EVIL? THOUGHTS ABOUT HER BEHAVIOR ON THE LAST EPISODE? IS JLAW A KATHY FAN?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]