Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Welcome back to another week of reality TV! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going into the second part of their reunion, after an extremely tense part one. On the colder side of things, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to the drama. And really, the same goes for Real Housewives of Potomac. I don’t know what got into everyone, but these episode gave everyone plenty to talk about at BravoCon this past weekend. Let’s jump in.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Like I said, part one of the reunion was TENSE. And while we are still waiting for Kathy Hilton to swing on by and read Lisa Rinna for filth, Garcelle Beauvais left no crumbs in defending herself against Diana Jenkins. The rest of the RHOBH failed to defend Garcelle, but maybe Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke were still recovering from being raked over the coals. Either way, Garcelle dropped the bomb that she has an investigation going against the racist bots who attacked her teenage son. And she has her suspicions, just like the rest of us.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Last week I wondered how long it would take for sister-cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose to turn on each other. We immediately got our answer in the latest episode. It ended with Heather freaking out on Whitney for claiming that she previously heard rumors about Lisa Barlow. Rumors that were allegedly heard court side at some sports ball game. Heather maintains she had no idea. I mean, honestly, who cares. Does anyone really believe that Lisa performed sexual favors to get her tequila into more venues? Probably not, but I guess the drama won’t start itself. Can I just point out that Heather got upset because it was ruining their trip to celebrate *checks notes* Jen Shah? What exactly was there to celebrate?

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Well, the premiere of season 38 of The Challenge showed us that the rookies came to play. They have finally realized after many seasons that working with the veterans just isn’t in their best interest. So when newcomers Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle took home top prize for the week, they swung for the fences. Spoiler alert! Veteran Kailah Casillas and her husband of three months, Sam Bird, ended up going home in the elimination. Tori Deal and partner Devin Walker sent them packing, which surprised pretty much no one. But the big twist was that Tori and Devin were sent in by the luck of the draw. Contestants up for elimination have to pick daggers out of a stone and hope for their number isn’t up. So no one is ever really safe, even if they play their politics right.

Watch on MTV at 8 PM ET.

Sunday – Real Housewives Of Potomac

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that the Potomac ladies would go after second-season housewife Mia Thornton. I’m still kind of indifferent on Mia because I think (almost) every housewife deserves a second season to see what they are bringing to the table. But the cast HATES her. Because if you’re going after someone for sharing their cancer scare on social media, you are really running thin on compassion. Love her or hate her, I think Mia revealing what she was going through was her way of connecting with others who might have gone through it. Or are going through it. Either way, I love messiness but I wish Potomac would cool it on the judgment when it comes to someone’s health. Rinna has spent years doing that and it’s an old hat at this point. Not to mention gross. Can they please go back to trolling Mia’s husband for wagging his tongue at Karen Huger?

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – Love Is Blind

It feels like we just finished the last season of Love is Blind. But Netflix is taking full advantage of it’s popularity and churning out seasons quicker than Nick Lachey’s career arc. This time, the singles looking for love are in Dallas and I’m excited to see a new city and cast. As much as I enjoyed the last season, I’m ready to move past the on-again off-again of it all. Not to mention the fact that zero couples lasted, so it was hard to continue investing in their lingering drama. I’m ready for the latest crop of contestants to head into the pods and hopefully come out in love.

Premiering Wednesday October 19th on Netflix.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]