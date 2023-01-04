Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals Postpartum Struggles; Says “Postpartum OCD Is No Joke”

The main crew from Vanderpump Rules had a very weird and completely questionable pregnancy pact back in 2020. Was it low-key disturbing? Yes. Did it produce some incredibly adorable babies? Also yes.

OG Pump Rules star Scheana Marie Jancan Shay Almost Valletta Davies is one of the lucky ladies to be blessed with a child and Summer Moon Honey Davies made her big debut in April 2021. Summer might be cute, but a sweet face is no match for the baby blues – more commonly known as postpartum struggles. Scheana went through it after Summer’s birth and opened up about her experience during an episode of her podcast, Scheananigans. Reality Blurb! has the details.

“Postpartum OCD is no joke,” Scheana announced – and she’s absolutely correct this time. She added, “It’s often misdiagnosed as postpartum depression.” Scheana says she’s trying to combat this issue with unconventional treatments like “exposure response therapy” because there are “different kinds” available. Looks like A Clockwork Orange has entered the chat.

But don’t worry, Scheana is also in regular therapy for the first time since her “relationship” with Rob Valletta ended. “Up until the last six months, just being a new mom and dealing with these intrusive thoughts and feelings that I knew wasn’t postpartum depression, I didn’t know what it was, and I think therapy is really helping me, and I love it,” Scheana confessed. “But I think it’s finding the right person.”

Scheana added that therapy is a huge piece of the puzzle, but you have to be prepared and open to hearing the words. “It has to be the right time of your life. [And] you have to be open and accepting of it,” she said. Scheana also included she wouldn’t mind seeing her husband Rock Brock Davies and her mom in therapy as well. Darling, they don’t need therapy. You need a nanny who isn’t your mom. But Brock said he isn’t totally against it because he knows where his money comes from.

We’ll have to see how everything is working out for Scheana and the rest of the VPR moms (minus the fired cast, naturally) when Vanderpump Rules finally returns to Bravo early this year. As for Brick Brock and his mother-in-law, she’s still giving him a strong side-eye with a dash of indifference.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes / Bravo]