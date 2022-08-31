Luis Ruelas And Brock Davies Want To DoubleDate With Wives Teresa Giudice And Scheana Shay

The Bravoverse is full of newlyweds these days, especially those who haven’t had easy roads to the aisle. Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas in a ceremony fit for the queen of Real Housewives of New Jersey (Crown of hair included). Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipped out at the last minute in a move of pettiness that we expect from these siblings. People were invited and disinvited galore, and everyone was seemingly taking sides when it comes to the controversy surrounding Luis and his love bubble.

More recently, Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay tied the knot to Brock Davies (Crop top not included, this time). The VPR wedding sounded anything but drama-free. There were also last-minute guest list changes — Katie Maloney got the boot and Lisa Vanderpump couldn’t be bothered to show up at all. Also, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz may or may not have hooked up. The only good thing to come from this could be an actually watchable season of Pump Rules, but I won’t hold my breath.

Brock and Luis are more alike than I previously thought. They both fell in love hard and fast with OGs from their respective shows. They both have controversial pasts, especially when it comes to their exes, that have caused drama for their ladies. Both of them feel like walking red flags, to be honest, but I’m warming up to them more over time. It’s just if either one of them messes with ScheSchu or Tre, all hell will break loose.

It wasn’t too shocking, then, that these two men would seek one another out. Comments by Bravo on Instagram pointed out an exchange between the two spouses of Bravolebs showing some love. Luis initiated the conversation. “Can’t wait to meet you guys – Teresa speaks the world of you,” he wrote. “Live in your fairytale.” Why is that last quote giving me “It’s all happening” vibes? This pairing is actually so eerily similar that it’s making the hair on my neck stand up higher than Scheana’s ponytail.

Brock responded to Luis‘ comment, insinuating that the foursome would go on a double-date sooner or later. “We will definitely make some more memories together,” Brock wrote. “Our love stories are just getting started.” Joe Gorga and his inspirational Instagram posts are shaking.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED TO SEE LUIS AND BROCK FORM A FRIENDSHIP? DO YOU THINK THESE FOUR WILL ACTUALLY GET TOGETHER IN REAL LIFE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]