Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Reveals Whether She’s In An Open Relationship With Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer has officially dropped, and after a few yawn inducing years, this trailer has everyone excited again! One particular scene has prompted Ariana Madix to respond to curious rumors regarding her 9-year relationship with OG cast member Tom Sandoval.

In the Pump Rules clip, co-star Scheana Shay can be seen telling Tom, “Katie (Maloney) said you and Ariana have an open relationship.” The audio starts as Tom is seen in a pool having fun with Ariana and fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. Tom looks visibly frustrated and responded, “Oh my God.” That’s the extent of the snippet before it cuts away. Later in the trailer a clip shows topless Tom out of the pool and hugging Raquel from behind. VPR editors and producers are clearly alluding to a possible flirtation between Tom and Raquel with this sly editing.

Page Six reported that Ariana was quick to shut it down in a very Ariana way, posting to Twitter the same day the trailer dropped. “We don’t have an open relationship, I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious #pumprules,” she tweeted. Katie is going through her own relationship changes with Tom Schwartz and has a historically tense relationship with Tom Sandoval. I’m not surprised she may be trying to wreak some havoc on his relationship.

One fan responded to the tweet, “Absolutely here for cutting the nonsense off from literally the first second it’s heard.” Ariana replied “Sometimes you gotta just” along with an Addam’s Family Anjelica Huston GIF of Morticia Adams cutting the head off a rose.

One twitter fan joked, “I hate people. Why would I want another one?” to which Ariana replied “lmao exactly.” Another account asked in a since deleted tweet whether Ariana was no longer bi and the star was quick to clarify that “bisexual ≠ polyamorous.” Another fan said “Glad you clarified that sh*t early bc I really don’t see it.” Ariana responded “lmao right. like are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out.”

Sorry to disappoint any groupies of Tom’s band The Most Extra’s, but the lead singer is still very much monogamously off the market! We’ll have to take Ariana’s word for it. Now get the popcorn out and look forward to Tom or Ariana (probably Tom) losing it on Katie at some point for stirring this nonsense pot.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]