Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on.

Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.

The last original Pump Rules couple, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz called it quits after two weddings. Katie filed for divorce on March 22, 2022.

Lala and Katie are both hitting the dating scene, and that is one thing that I want to see on VPR. “Katie and I have always been extremely close, but now we’re on the prowl together so it’s fun,” Lala stated. But Lala “cut out” Schwartz because he is still in contact with Randall. As far as Lala is concerned, the only side to choose is hers.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy shockingly announced their split at the VPR reunion. Raquel called off their engagement. James has a new lady, Ally Lewber. That should make for an interesting dynamic on the show, especially if Ally films.

Tom Sandoval said that during the upcoming season of Pump Rules, fans will “see [cast members] go through these times and changes in life. You’ll always see us being honest and transparent and open,” he added.

Scheana Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, was a hot topic last season because he hadn’t seen his children in years. Well, Brock has paid off his child support, so maybe Lala will stop dragging him for it. Or maybe not.

According to Reality Blurb!, Ariana Madix hit up Dear Media Studio’s Instagram for a revealing Q & A. When asked who is the biggest diva on the show, Ariana stated, “Over the last few years, this person has gotten very used to like, private jets, maybe that would make her a diva.” Ariana turned over her answer board, which said, Lala.

Next Ariana was asked who the life of the party is. “It’s Tom Sandoval. He brings the party,” Ariana remarked. Agree to disagree, Ariana.

When asked which VPR cast member was most likely to have beef with their co-stars, Ariana had an interesting answer. “This is someone who’s not afraid to address anything about how she feels in the moment about anyone,” Ariana shared. “It’s honestly something I admire, and I wish I was a little bit more like that: Katie.”

Katie agreed with Ariana’s assessment, writing in the Instagram comments, “I detect no lies.”

Ariana had some fun when asked which one of her co-stars was most likely to be late. “This girl is so annoying about how she’s always late. Things just start getting really hectic and she freaks out and that would be me,” Ariana commented.

Next up, the mixologist was asked, “Who has the most iconic one-liners?” Ariana responded, “James.” She added, “His, ‘Why?’ His, ‘Uh-uh.’”

When Ariana was quizzed about who’s most likely to show up overdressed, that crown belongs to just one person. “[Lisa Vanderpump],” Ariana stated. “[But] maybe we’re all underdressed.”

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE WITH ARIANA ABOUT LALA BEING THE BIGGEST DIVA? IS TOM SANDOVAL THE LIFE OF THE PARTY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]