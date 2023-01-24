Mia Thornton Responds To Wendy Osefo’s Allegations That Mia Wanted To Hook Up With Her In Mexico

The editors of Real Housewives of Potomac deserve to earn an Emmy Award. No seriously, Season 7 has been a peak moment in a long continuation of the editors having as much fun watching the show as we are. It was proven when they included that hilarious sketch of Karen Huger as Juan Dixon’s alleged mistress. There’s no other TV quite like it.

The RHOP editors particularly have a lot of fun when things are a little hazy among the ladies. During the most recent trip to Mexico, the ladies had a little too much tequila and a whole lot of fun. The editors tried to convey the drunken mood of the night, which ended with a little bit of piping hot tea. So, the ladies were all out drinking and having a good time, showing one another their hot boxes or whatever. Well, Wendy Osefo alleged in her confessional that her mortal enemy Mia Thornton was hitting on her. Yes, the whiplash is real.

Wendy alleges that Mia came up to her and said she wanted to “eat [Wendy’s] box].” Hold up. Weren’t these girls just having a blowout fight with drinks flying all over the place? How did we get from that low to this high? The Grand Dame may watch the most porn, but she’s far from the freakiest in this group.

Obviously, Mia had some explaining to do when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live after this week’s episode. Andy Cohen asked Mia if Zen Wen’s comments had any merit. Mia denied denied denied (via Page Six). “I don’t even talk like that. I didn’t even know what a hot box was until I met these ladies,” Mia claimed. OK I’ll believe her, even though it’s shocking that someone who worked in a high-end strip club or whatever has never heard the term “box.” Mia’s claims just never add up quite right.

As always, Mia then took it a step too far. She said she wouldn’t be opposed to hooking up with Wendy, but only if Eddie Osefo was involved, too. Girl, you and Wendy may be cool but not that cool. To make matters worse, Mia’s husband Gordon Thornton was behind the WWHL bar. The second-hand embarrassment is real. “It would have to be, like, a quadruple,” Mia said, adding that her hubby would obviously be in the mix. I cannot with this girl. I may be ready for Mia to make an RHOP exit, but she does bring some truly never-before-seen content to Real Housewives. I’ll give her that.

