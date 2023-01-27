Southern Hospitality Star Mia Alario Claims “Geriatric” Shep Rose Tried To Kiss Her While He Was Dating Taylor Ann Green And She “Let Her Know”

The biggest issue I have with Southern Hospitality is that Season 1 wasn’t long enough. Bravo gifted us with a drama-filled Southern Charm spin-off centered around Leva Bonaparte’s employees at one of Charleston’s hottest clubs. For some reason, they only gave us eight episodes. The show has messy relationships and trashy behavior that channels the good old days of Vanderpump Rules. The peanut butter storyline in and of itself makes it worth watching.

The season finale of Southern Hospitality had a whole lot going on. The major bomb was the love triangle between Joe Bradley, Mia Alaro, and Maddi Reese blowing up all over Republic. Joe was playing both ladies until he couldn’t anymore. So, they joined forces to confront him at the club. Epic.

Mia was a main character on the show, but not to the level of a star like Grace Lilly. However, she brought a whole season’s worth of drama in the final moments of the finale. At the end of the episode, the show jumped three months ahead and revealed that one of Leva’s friends tried to hit on Mia at the club. It doesn’t take too much brain power to figure out that it was Shep Rose, and the incident was the last straw in his relationship with Taylor Ann Green. My jaw is still on the floor.

We saw the demise of Shep and Taylor go down during the most recent Southern Charm reunion. She and the cast recalled a moment at Republic where a very drunk Shep hit on one of Leva’s employees, leading to the breakup. To say these two had trust issues is the understatement of the year. Now, in her debut appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mia decided to share her side of the story when it comes to the Shep of it all, now that her identity has been revealed.

Mia recalled “unfortunately” getting hit on by Shep, before throwing shade at Charleston’s ultimate Peter Pan (via Us Weekly). “I don’t know what he was thinking, though, because I don’t have any previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care, so it was really interesting that he approached me,” she quipped. BLOOP. Tell ’em, girl.

After Shep’s public display of foolishness, Mia told Taylor about her trifling boyfriend. “Absolutely, I let her know,” Mia said. “I feel like I did a service.” Clearly, she did, as Taylor has moved on from Shep and his commitment issues. She has Olivia Flowers as a single sister now that she’s finally left Austen Kroll in the dust. All I know is that Southern Charm is gearing up for an unusual season, and Bravo needs to gift us with Season 2 of Southern Hospitality ASAP.

