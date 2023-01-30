Brandi Glanville Calls Alex McCord “Thirsty” Ahead Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 Filming; Reveals Who She Wants To Fight Most

Brandi Glanville isn’t holding back her feelings about her new Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip castmate, Alex McCord. Per ShowBiz CheatSheet, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took some firey shots at Alex during a recent episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, On Display.

Before the ladies boarded their flights to Morocco, Alex posted a photo to Instagram telling fans that she would be studying up on her RHUGT co-stars since she’s been out of the reality tv game for so long.

“Calling all [Housewives] stans! I’m heading off to RHUGT a bit blind since I’ve been away for 12 years. So I’m asking your advice on these fabulous ladies in alphabetical order over the next week. Today is Brandi Glanville Day! What are your favorite Brandi moments?” Alex wrote on Instagram.

Brandi responded on Twitter with, “This bitch ever heard of you tube????? I hope this post got her a few new followers.”

In true Brandi fashion, she fired off on the Real Housewives of New York City OG a little too soon, but she’s not apologizing for it.

Brandi told Melissa she didn’t quite understand Alex’s post. “Because I was the first one she posted about. I was like, ‘Girl, what are you doing? Go look at YouTube.’ She was saying, like give some of Brandi’s best moments. I’m like, ‘Hello, YouTube,’” Brandi explained. “I don’t have anything against her, I don’t know her. But I just thought it was a little, like, thirsty in a way. I didn’t like it.”

She added, “I was just like, ‘What is this?’ Like, we can all look at each other’s highlights.”

Brandi is reactionary. Andy Cohen has said it. And we’ve seen it on television for years. However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t great entertainment. She plays her role well, and I’m not upset with her for it.

Brandi also told Melissa ahead of filming that she’s nervous to interact with Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Caroline Manzo.

“I met Caroline one time but she wasn’t super friendly,” Brandi said. “So I’m a little worried about her. Because I’d be like, ‘Hey b****, what’s up?’ She’d be like –.”

“I’m telling you right now, she’ll look at you sideways,” Melissa said.

“I’m worried,” Brandi responded. “Like, they don’t know me. They don’t know that that’s like a friendly …it’s like my language. I like the F-word. But, you know, like, that’s just me. So I’m a little worried that she’s going to go military-style. And she’s not going to understand me,” she added.

Even though she doesn’t want to fight with Caroline, there is one Housewife she’s looking forward to getting into it with.

“I’m going into it with an open heart. Like, I don’t want to fight with anyone except for Camille [Grammer]. She’s an idiot,” Brandi said.

She stated that she and Camille were “friendly” on RHOBH, but she flipped on her out of nowhere. “Like a couple seasons ago when they were bringing me back about the Denise [Richards] stuff and all of that. She and I were fine, actually,” Brandi said.

“And out of the blue, she just went after me on Twitter. I’m like, ‘Wait, Camille, we’re friends. What is happening?'”

Camille hasn’t been involed with the Bravo series for a while, but seeing her on RHUGT will be a treat for the fans that miss her (like me!).

TELL US – WHO ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE ON RHUGT 4? DO YOU THINK CAROLINE AND BRANDI WILL GET ALONG?

[Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images]