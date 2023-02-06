Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria Responds To Fans Who Compare Her To Teresa Giudice

Alexia Echevarria has made one thing clear on Season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami — she was born a star. Now, that’s not a justifiable excuse for the Cuban Barbie’s actions toward some of her co-stars at times, but she’s not wrong. Alexia is an OG of RHOM who never holds back in sharing her life for the world to judge. It’s evident by the way she shows her journey with her son Frankie Rosello following his accident. So despite her questionable antics, I just can’t quit her.

As RHOM Season 5 is sadly winding down, Alexia and her bestie Marysol Patton appeared on Watch What Happens Live. They had plenty to discuss from the current season. But Alexia also took the chance to respond to fan comparisons of her and another Real Housewives OG.

It’s almost too easy to compare Alexia to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. They’re both queens of their respective shows who have showcased some tough moments on TV. Alexia and Teresa are fiercely loyal to their family and have sharp tongues that tend to get them in trouble. From Season 5 alone, we can see Alexia’s Tre-like behavior when she’s bickering with Nicole Martin or refusing to apologize to Adriana De Moura. Now, according to RealityBlurb! , Alexia has something to say about her perceived similarities with Tre.

Alexia is well aware that fans have been calling her the Cuban Tre. “I actually think it’s a compliment because I happen to know her and we’ve become really good friends,” Alexia explained. Yeah, that’s a match made in Bravo heaven. Alexia went on to compliment Teresa’s passionate attitude and strong role as a mother, citing their similarities. I can only imagine how entertaining I’d find a conversation between Alexia and Tre. Bravo should have a spinoff where Tre teaches Alexia Italian cooking and Alexia does the same with Cuban food. I’d eat it up (literally).

Before Alexia could continue praising Tre, Marysol cut off her bestie before she got a little too close to the RHONJ queen. “Don’t get too cozy,” Marysol quipped. I love how Marysol and Alexia always have each other’s backs but aren’t afraid to admit they annoy the hell out of one another. Alexia assured her friend that no one could take her place, but she has room in her life for another bestie. Considering Teresa’s recent relationship-ending feuds, Alexia could be a good new friend in her life.

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]