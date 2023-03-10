Lisa Vanderpump Calls Raquel Leviss “A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing”; Addresses Future Of Vanderpump Rules

I think the reality of Scandoval has finally sunk in after everyone’s initial shock. Including Vanderpump Rules boss lady Lisa Vanderpump. After initially tweeting that she wasn’t “sure” that her “heart is up to” a lengthy VPR reunion, Lisa finally broke her silence on the cheating scandal.

After the news hit that original VPR cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend and castmate of 9 years, Ariana Madix, the internet exploded. And not just for fans of the long-running series. We’ve seen affairs come and go on VPR before, in fact, it’s the bedrock of the show. But what makes this one so egregious is that Sandy did it undetected with another cast member, Raquel Leviss, for over 6 months.

As reported by Us Weekly, Lisa recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, and admitted that Raquel seemingly fooled us all. The restaurant owner started, “I literally had no words. I didn’t see it coming — nobody saw it coming.”

She added, “I have seen Ariana and I have [filmed] with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated.”

Given the level of deception it took on both Sandy and Raquel’s part, it’s no wonder that Lisa is reeling. “I clearly didn’t know who Raquel was. She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she snagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz and she shagged Scandoval.”

But don’t think that Lisa is going to let Sandy off the hook either. As for his multiple apologies in the aftermath of the scandal, Lisa didn’t mince words. “Obviously it was because he got some sort of reaction to the first apology that he felt he needed to [write a second one] for Ariana. But I don’t think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on,” she noted.

LVP then remarked, “I want to see true contrition and when the reunion comes I hope we can all sit down and have a better understanding.”

Speaking of the show, I think we are all wondering where Scandoval is going to take us moving forward. Lisa shared, “We will have a much better understanding when we get through the reunion. But I think it is going to be really tough. I don’t think it is going to be the same reunion where there are these accusations flying because they admitted to it.”

The VPR matriarch concluded, “I think it is going to be difficult. This is huge. This is breaking up a couple that has been together for [nearly 10] years and the deceit. [Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]