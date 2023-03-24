Vanderpump Rules Cast Questioned Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss’ Relationship After They Were Spotted Together Months Ago

Too little said too late. Vanderpump Rules cast members grew suspicious of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss after an interaction at The Abbey in West Hollywood in August 2022. The duo was getting a little too close for comfort.

And who did the sleuthing? According to Page Six, it was James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber. Wow. Never underestimate the capabilities of the girls James picks. Look at how Raquel surprised us all.

A source told Page Six that, “James’ girlfriend, Ally, saw Tom and Raquel at The Abbey dancing alone together and thought it was weird.”

They disengaged once eyes were on them. Meredith Marks style. The source added, “When they realized they’d been spotted looking cozy, Tom and Raquel appeared to act a little strange like they were caught doing something bad.”

In the mid-season VPR trailer, Lala Kent confronted Tom. “She saw the both of you at The Abbey together,” Lala said. She was apparently referencing the details that Ally shared.

Apparently, Tom and Raquel were in the company of a “group of people.” But their interactions “seemed off.” It was also suspicious that Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was not there.

“The cast began speculating that something weird was happening then, and Ally was the first to call it out,” the source added. “But Raquel and Tom were both adamantly denying it at the time.”

Bravo cameras failed to catch the canoodling. Well played.

“Ally did not initially mention what she saw while filming,” the source continued. “She confided in other cast members off-camera simply because she was very much bothered by Tom and Raquel’s interaction.”

The insider explained, “Over the past couple months, the girls have been thinking things weren’t adding up.” Well, it’s all crystal clear now. Ariana was “heartbroken” after finding a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. She dumped him on March 3, 2023.

It took another two weeks for Ariana to process it all. On March 16th, she issued a statement to her followers.

“To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone,” Ariana wrote on Instagram. “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Raquel and Tom issued separate statements of their own. Most recently, the former beauty pageant queen was spotted solo getting her nails done in LA. According to her, she and Sandoval are not putting a label on their relationship.

