Raquel Leviss Finally Addresses Affair With Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval

It’s time to start cleaning the mess that launched Vanderpump Rules back into the headlines. It will be a long process, but no doubt will do wonders for viewership. After staying quiet in the news, but definitely not quiet with attorneys, Raquel Leviss is breaking her silence. This was not a one-night stand or a 2-week roll in the hay, this has been an longterm affair beginning last summer. After months of carefully conducted meet-ups with Tom Sandoval in an effort to keep their love a secret, Raquel wants you to know she’s sorry.

She released an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight. It reads: “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana [Madix], and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” Raquel said. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.” I would also like to understand the behavior of being attracted to a man who appears to dress from the Forever 21 festival collection.

“Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.” Chose to be on a reality show. And chose to humiliate Ariana. She chose to participate willingly in a relationship that involved routine lying. Also, I think Oliver Saunders’ wife may want a word.

Clean up coming in hot! “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.” – Raquel Leviss.

Raquel also shared the statement on Instagram. Thankfully she added “I’m sorry” and included a sad face AND a broken heart emoji, so you know she means business. The statement comes after legally advising her co-stars not to pass around the video sent to Tom that blew this whole thing up. Additionally, Raquel requested a restraining order against Scheana Shay after a “heated argument.”

