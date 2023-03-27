Ariana Madix Disses Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss After Filming Reunion

Ariana Madix can clearly give no damns when it comes to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. She has no care or concern for either one of them or their new relationship. According to Page Six, Ariana was approached while out in Los Angeles this weekend. A paparazzi asked about Tom and Raquel’s new love affair. She quickly made it known that when it comes to having any thoughts about them or the relationship- she actually does not have any.

The Vanderpump Rules star wore a NASA jacket with a black crop top and black pants. The paparazzo fired off several questions about Tom and Raquel, including the dinner they had together at The Musso & Frank Grill classic restaurant after the cast wrapped filming of this season’s reunion. Ariana did not want to hear anything about the new couple. In fact, she cut off the photog who insisted on talking about them.

“I don’t know what they do,” Ariana claimed as she shook her head. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.” Whether she’s gotten some good therapy, was vindicated at the reunion, or is just straight-up tired of talking about Scandoval. The former Surver shut down any talks that she does not want to partake in and continued to give the two the Mariah Carey treatment.

Ariana has bigger things on her schedule than worrying about Tom. She and her co-star, Katie Maloney, are focused on launching their sandwich shop, Something About Her. On top of that, it was just announced that Ariana has joined the cast of Buying Back My Daughter, a new Lifetime original movie.

“It’s a Lifetime movie. [I’m] very excited, I leave tomorrow. I’m playing a police officer,” Ariana explained. “Like a detective kind of situation.” So as they say, the girl is too booked to be bothered.

Fans can’t wait to see how it all plays out for the remainder of this season. And see the confrontations at the Pump Rules reunion.

