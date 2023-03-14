Andy Cohen Warns Fans About Next Vanderpump Rules Episode; Says “You Won’t Believe It”

Andy Cohen is not giving Bravo fans enough credit. We’ve seen things that make no sense in natural life. Want to launch a charcuterie board across the table? We’ve seen it. Want to have a breakdown in the middle of a store? We’ve seen that, too. Pretty much anything that can be classified as ill-mannered or unsightly, you’re not going to phase a Bravo fan.

And then came #Scandoval. Vanderpump Rules got us on that one. It made us so desensitized to being unfaithful, we weren’t expecting it from one of the stars. For the first time since the show’s creation, a situation so abrupt and shattering occurred, the cast was brought back in to film episodes for a season currently on air.

Because Pump Rules is getting a bit of an enhancement from production, you may think episodes that were already in the can are being manipulated in the wake of Tom Sandoval’s moronic choices. Big Daddy Andy Cohen wants you to know this Wednesday’s episode hasn’t been touched, and it’s going to fully blow you away.

According to Page Six, this week’s show is so off the chain, Andy is preempting any speculation the show has been edited since #Scandoval broke. On his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, he said, “There is something I wanted to say about ‘Vanderpump Rules. Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut. Okay? It was not recut. This was the episode.”

RELATED: Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Kissed In First Post-Scandal Vanderpump Rules Scene

Andy shared there’s a convo between Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Rachel Raquel Leviss that is going to raise some non-Botoxed eyebrows. Additionally, Andy swears on the dog he rehomed the footage “was not touched”.

He added, “I watched it on my sick bed, Wednesday’s — this episode that’s gonna air in two days — I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up.’ The conversations that go on between Katie and Lala and Raquel are not to be believed in the light of what has come out.” This suggests Raquel must have said something unbelievably telling of what we eventually find out.

Andy continued, “This is how it was going to be shown … which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it.” With all due, unless Rachel comes out with ultrasound pics of Baby A and Baby B, we’re not going to fly off the handle about anything at this point. Real Housewives trained us for these moments.

Tom and his stupid mustache cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of 9 years, with Rachel. He issued a statement apologizing for not being about to control his wandering peen. At this time, his only remaining ally is Tom Schwartz. Poor Schwartz is dividing his one brain cell between VPR and filming Winter House. Raquel also released an apology to Ariana for lying directly to her face and pretending to be her friend whilst simultaneously banging her man.

Raquel attributes her poor choices to being addicted to love. Unfortunately, she didn’t seem particularly addicted to love when still with James Kennedy because they did not have sex for a couple of years prior to breaking up. I guess these physical addictions really sneak up on people.

The new episode of Pump Rules requiring a disclaimer from Andy himself will air this Wednesday on Bravo.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK THE LADIES DISCUSS IN THIS SHOCKING CONVERSATION? DO YOU THINK WE WILL ACTUALLY BE SHOCKED? WHO DO YOU THINK KNEW ABOUT SANDOVAL AND RAQUEL?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]