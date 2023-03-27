Here’s The Reality TV I’m Watching This Week

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 is here! Are you all caught up? I hope so because there are spoilers ahead. And what about #Scandoval? The details keep coming and the intrigue is rising as we head toward the second half of Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Join me for what I’m watching this week!

Streaming – Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

My soul feels lighter after watching every single one of the women on this trip question Heather Gay’s loyalty to Jen Shah within her first few minutes on RHUGT. Chef’s kiss. They also seemed completely unimpressed with the black-eye-lie Heather has been shilling all over the Bravo-sphere. She’s completely out of her league with this crew, and so far, I’m loving it. The first three episodes of Season 3 are out on Peacock now, with more set to drop on Thursday.

Stream on Peacock now.

Monday – Summer House

Is Lindsay Hubbard building resentment toward Carl Radke? Or is she just happy to have an excuse to stay home on the weekends? Last week, Lindsay’s friendship with Danielle Olivera was starting to crack as her attachment to Carl was cemented further. I mean, these two literally seem cemented together. I’m happy they “found love” and all, but what did they think spending a summer in the Summer House was going to be? A sober romantic getaway? Why are they here? And who has who on a leash, exactly? Join me this week in finding out the answers to these and other questions.

Watch on Bravo Monday at 9PM ET.

Streaming – Love is Blind

The pods are open! Love is Blind Season 4 is here! The first four episodes dropped last week, with more set to come out this Friday. Season 4 is set in Seattle. Rumor has it, the show is entering its “villain era.” I probably don’t need to tell you anything else about this show. Its reputation precedes it, and all that. But if you’ve never watched people blind date from separate rooms and get engaged within 10 days and start living together within weeks, you haven’t lived. And you should probably binge all four seasons starting now.

Stream on Netflix now.

Wednesday – Vanderpump Rules

W O W. #Scandoval aside, this season has been nailing it. I know it’s about to all come crashing down, but watching Bambi-eyed Raquel Leviss transform into a Witches of WeHo hunting villainess is sort of doing it for me. And whatever. It’s not like I was rooting for Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to spend their lives together. Truthfully, I’m not sure how any woman labeling herself a feminist could spend three seconds around that dude. Everyone on this show is terrible, and that’s what makes it so good.

Watch on Bravo Wednesday at 9PM ET.

Streaming – Waco: American Apocalypse

This is a three-episode series on Netflix that caught my attention with the “binge in a day” label. This series includes “never before seen” material from a 51-day standoff that took place between a religious cult and federal agents outside of Waco, Texas in 1993. I was gripped. But I also happen to love docuseries about cults. If you do too, I highly recommend this series!

Stream on Netflix now.

