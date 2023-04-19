Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals That She Secretly Married Brock Davies A Year Before Their Wedding

Ah! The nuptials of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies became so much more than the wedding. This is the destination wedding during which Tom Schwartz kissed Raquel Leviss. Katie Maloney had her newly divorced heart broken at the Dreams Natura Resort because of it.

But of course, as we now know, that was a cover-up for the most shocking affair in Vanderpump Rules history. The backlash is monumental. Sandoval and Raquel either already had a “one night stand” already, or were gearing up to.

Scheana had to edit Raquel out of her wedding photos. Enter Lala Kent as the new face of Scheana’s tallest bridal party member. The duo was also noticed together in photos hanging out by the pool while Ariana Madix attended to her bridesmaid duties.

“I had to,” Scheana said while on the Undressed with Pol’ and Patrik’ podcast. “I don’t want that bitch in my photos.” Now the newest surprise regarding the ceremony was revealed on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. Page Six reported that the Scheananigans podcast host married her love in a legal procedure one year prior.

“So, you guys know I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now — because we’ve been married for a while now,” Scheana told Ariana and Raquel during the episode.

The Good as Gold singer added that she’s been so “happy” the past year, it was “hard not to tell everyone.” The reason behind the decision was a practical one. Brock’s visa was expiring, and the couple needed to marry and apply for a status change.

Scheana explained, “When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card. We have a baby together, we know we’re going to be together forever, so we just literally said a couple of words, signed the paper.”

Ariana was visibly moved by the news. She told Scheana, “You know what, Scheana? So many people want to get married because they want the wedding, but you’ve been living the actual marriage, and the wedding is just kinda like a fun little icing on top of the cake.”

Brock and Scheana have a two year-old-daughter named Summer Moon. And the couple “got married for us” and for the sake of keeping their family together.

“We did this because we want a life together, we have a baby together, and it didn’t matter that it was done in front of a hundred people or four people,” Scheana added. The couple exchanged vows on August 23, 2022. The ceremony was featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

[Photo Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images]