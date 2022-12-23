Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp.

As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along with Real Housewives of Orange County rehire, Tamra Judge. Teresa also had a podcast because if you are a Housewife or a former Housewife and you do not have a podcast, exactly what are you doing with your life?

On an episode of Tre’s Namaste Bitches podcast, she went off on Teddi because it was time to unleash the fury on someone not currently appearing on the same television show. Tre’s podcast co-star, Melissa Pfeister revealed Teddi had Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney on Two T’s In A Pod. Teddi proceeded to ask Leah “who the best housewife is” and did not appear to agree with her response. With me so far? Leah said Teresa’s name, which made Teresa’s day because she’s all about love, love, love. That is, until she heard Teddi’s response. Heavy. has the scoop.

Melissa (Tre’s podcast co-host, not the hated sister-in-law) decided it would be a good idea to share Teddi’s response with Teresa. She said, “Teddi’s first gut reaction was ‘what?’ Almost like, grossed or, like, surprised. Not a pleasant way.” Cut to Teresa now making a silent list of Teddi’s fears in her head. Melissa added, “You and I are not here to talk sh*t but I was like, why the reaction? Like, we were just on their podcast.” Melissa threw gas on the fire and added she was “shocked” by Teddi’s response to Leah’s answer.

That’s when ‘ol Tre had a response of her own for Teddi. “Teddi, I’m sure you’re gonna be listening to our podcast or this is going to get back to you, like why would you be like that?” Oh I don’t know, maybe because Teddi didn’t feel like Teresa is, in fact, the best Housewife? Teresa also threw in, “I hate shady b******s. I really do. If you’re going to be nice, be nice all the time. Don’t be nice to my face and then behind our back talk sh*t,” Teresa said. Um, do we want to revisit this “be nice all of the time” nugget of advice once RHONJ Season 13 gets rolling?

Melissa, who may or may not be a professional butt kisser said Teddi should have just agreed with Leah and kept it moving. Except that podcasts are discussion platforms where you don’t have to blindly agree with people, and oh my god have I actually been reduced to defending Teddi Mellencamp? Thanks a LOT, Melissa. Naturally Teresa agreed with Melissa and thought Teddi should co-sign Leah’s opinion, because of course she did.

“I’m surprised, you know? That’s the normal thing to do is to act that way or to speak that way. Exactly, because we were just on their podcast, you know? So, that’s kind of shocking to me. It’s so sad,” Teresa stated. “You know, it’s good to put out there. Maybe she [Teddi] thinks she’s going to get more clicks or more downloads or whatever you want to call it. More listeners by talking sh*t.” Teresa concluded.

Oh yes, that is certainly it. Teddi must be talking smack about Teresa in an effort to gain more listeners because simply not thinking she is the GOAT Housewife is too horrible a thought to bear. I’m sure after hearing Teresa’s words, Teddi is both apologetic and contrite at making such a thoughtless mistake.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo ]