Jennifer Aydin’s Best Looks Over The Years

Since joining Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018, Jennifer Aydin has been the talk of the town. She is often at the center of the show’s drama and she doesn’t pull any punches. Jennifer always makes sure that she looks good while doing so. Here we take a look back at some of her best looks over the years.

Introducing Jennifer Aydin

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:9 — Pictured: Jennifer Aydin — (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jennifer knew coming into RHONJ that she would have to make an instant impact. The show has become a jewel in the crown of the Real Housewives series. If she was going to stick around, she had to show up and WORK. That’s exactly what she did, both in front of the camera by getting involved and engaged whenever she could. But also when it came to the fashion stakes. In the Season 9 promotional shoot, she showcased herself as a classy woman, but one with fire, represented by the flare in those heels.

A Regal Reunion

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: Jennifer Aydin — (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

When it came time to take part in her first reunion, Jennifer looked like royalty. Her gown was shiny silver, with a gorgeous pattern woven throughout. The other New Jersey ladies pulled out all of the stops, so Jennifer made sure she kept up with each and every one of them. She matched the stunning dress with her choice of accessories, including some beautiful earrings, rings, and eye-catching hair clips. The red nail polish was the cherry on top.

Comfy And Casual

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Aydin poses at The Urban Skin Galentine’s Day Event hosted by Eva Marcille & Founder/Medical Aesthican Rachel Roff at Pure Space on February 5, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Sometimes, you don’t need to go full glamour. You can still look good in casual clothing, as Jennifer proves here. Choosing comfort, she opted for your typical denim jeans and paired them with a floaty floral top that ensured she was still a knockout. The knee-high black boots are a great way to round off this outfit, along with the simple earrings, necklaces, and watch chosen. Jennifer shows here that she can actually be a relatable castmate for audiences, despite her immense family wealth.

Prepared To Party

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “40 and Fancy Free” Episode 1003 — Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In simpler times when Jennifer didn’t mind dancing with Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider, she wore this showstopping number. Many of the cast members would opt for a full bodysuit, dress, or gown for such an event. Not Jennifer! She instead decided to wear some high-wasted, skin-tight red pants, with a puffy-shouldered black top that clung to all the right places. Red earrings and a black bag completed the look, and it is to this date one of the best things Jennifer has ever worn on screen.

Lovely In Lilac

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jennifer Aydin attends the Afffair S/S20 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Afffair)

When you’re attending a New York Fashion Week event, you know you have to pull out all of the stops to stand out from the crowd. For most people, that means choosing an outfit that swallows you whole. Not Jennifer. She knows that less is more. This lilac transparent top, combined with a simple black skirt and sparkly purple heels, will have ensured that all eyes were on the RHONJ star when she walked into the room. She looks good. And judging by that smile, she knows it!

Angelic Vibes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Jennifer Aydin attends US Weekly’s 2019 Most Stylish New Yorkers red carpet on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

For those who haven’t seen Jennifer in action, they could be forgiven for thinking that someone wearing as angelic a look as this wouldn’t get involved in such chaotic drama. This cape-woven tailored jumpsuit looks as if it was made with Jennifer in mind. In some ways, it almost looks bridal, without being too over-the-top. The trouser legs finish just before the floor, allowing a glimpse at the red toenail polish which matches the nail polish up top. Coco Chanel accessories finish off a gorgeous outfit.

Don’t Mess With Jennifer

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 16197 — Pictured: Jennifer Aydin — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This animal print sequin wrap-mini dress teases just some of the ferocity that Jennifer is renowned for. The shimmer on the material makes sure that every light, whether it be natural or from the Watch What Happens Live studio, bounces off of it. Anybody who doesn’t know what the New Jersey castmate is about should know she isn’t somebody to be messed with. Especially when they see her in this outfit. From the silver earrings to the black nail polish, this is a fashion choice from a woman who knows how to put a complete look together.

Catwoman In Chanel

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 17032 — Pictured: Jennifer Aydin — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

If the next Batman movie was looking for a modern-day Catwoman, then look no further. This black skin-tight Coco Chanel dress sticks to every curve of Jennifer’s body. She has gone for a bold choice with those multi-colored heels, but it pays off. They work, and she looks fabulous. As the years have gone by, Jennifer has found herself more and more comfortable in front of the camera. That radiates off of her with this fashion moment. A true fashionista, ahead of her time.

As Beautiful As The Ocean

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: Jennifer Aydin is seen on November 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Spotted on the streets of New York back in 2021, Jennifer was seen wearing a completely unique outfit that was unlike anything her fans had seen her in before. It’s a shame that this is a color she seems unfamiliar with because it suits her impeccably. The wrap-around-style dress is one that shows off her slimmer figure. Jennifer clearly had her confidence reach sky-high levels following her weight loss journey, and it is easy to see why. She looks like a million bucks. Bill Aydin is a very lucky man! Let’s hope he realizes it.

Made For Monogram

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20040 — Pictured: Jennifer Aydin — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

This monogram outfit is a blend of colors you wouldn’t imagine could work together, but they go alongside each other so well that Jennifer looked utterly radiant. She has again opted for a dress that clings tightly to her body, showing off her incredible shape and physique. It’s almost athleisure but glitzy and glamorous enough to be suitable for any runway walk. Those trademark red nails are back. And the look is completed with some stunning silver jewelry, and a nude lip.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FASHION MOMENT FROM JENNIFER? IS SHE THE MOST STYLISH NEW JERSEY HOUSEWIFE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]