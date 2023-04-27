Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Crystal Kung Minkoff “Thought About” Trying Ozempic

Real Housewives and other Bravolebrities alike are flocking to the land of Ozempic. It’s the latest Hollywood weight loss trend, and reality TV stars don’t want to miss out.

Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Garachedaghi and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania count themselves as consumers of the semaglutide, which also goes by the name Wegovy. Yet their reasons for using it differ.

In March 2023, GG gushed about losing 11 pounds as a result of taking the drug. By contrast, Dolores claimed to be taking it to manage a health issue. Andy Cohen took some heat for “congratulating” her on her weight loss.

Meanwhile, Dolores’s RHONJ “friend,” Jackie Goldschneider, told Page Six’ Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that she’s “horrified” by the trend. The mother of four is managing a decades-long eating disorder. So it’s understandable why she would be wary of the drug.

Crystal Kung Minkoff also struggled with an eating disorder for most of her adult life. And Page Six reported that she did consider jumping on the bandwagon.

“Of course I’ve thought about it,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told the outlet at Dorit Kemsley’s gala for the Homeless Not Toothless charity. The event took place at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton recently and was filmed for the upcoming season.

“But it’s not a good place for me, personally for my recovery,” Crystal explained. “From someone who has struggled [with an eating disorder] their whole life, I’ve always looked for things to fix it for me.”

Despite deciding that Ozempic wasn’t right for her, Crystal did acknowledge those that rely on the FDA-approved weight loss drug for health. The prescription medication was created for type II diabetes sufferers. It diminishes appetite, which is highly desirable across society.

Crystal said, “I’ve never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven’t thought about it. And then I have to check myself if that’s right for my recovery and I’m in a very specific situation.”

She gave another reason for missing out on the trend. She explained, “From what I understand, there’s a shortage for people with diabetes in which case I think people should completely stop using it … for just vanity if that’s really the case.”

Crystal continued, “That’s my issue with it. It’s really about making sure people who really need it first get it. Other than that, it’s really people’s decision. It can be private, it can be public, it’s on them,” she added of the practicalities.

Regarding her eating disorder, Crystal revealed that she is in a “really good place.” The RHOBH star has openly discussed managing her illness on the show.

“I think that’s really where I use my platform, to share with people that, like, it’s one minute at a time and it’s OK if you have a minute that wasn’t great because the next one can be,” Crystal said of being on the show. “And I go through that all the time.”

Crystal spoke of supporting the uniquely-named LA-based charity at Dorit Kemsley event. Homeless Not Toothless provides dental care to low-income persons, as well as veterans and the homeless.

“Obviously, it became a big deal last year,” she said. “Even though there was a lot of chuckles about it, it brings awareness and that’s ultimately what they want and I think it’s awesome.”

Crystal believes the service is much-needed. She explained, “I’m an Angeleno, I was born and raised and I’ve seen the homeless population grow exponentially since I’ve been a kid.”

“My dad was on oral surgeon, so it’s definitely close to me. I didn’t know they were doing this until Dorit told us, and I think it’s an incredible and powerful move to help people get on their feet,” she added.

Sharon Stone and William H. Macy, both co-board members, were present. 80’s pop star Taylor Dayne offered support. And Paula Abdul functioned as a special guest performer.

The RHOBH gang also attended. Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and new housewife Annemarie Wiley all showed their support.

The charity scene is a big deal with these Real Housewives. So despite any petty drama, the gals always rally for a good cause.

Crystal said, “At the end of the day, whatever the conflicts we have, I feel like in the three years I’ve been in this group, everyone always supports where it counts — and that I really respect.”

Interestingly, Kyle had to deny using Ozempic on multiple occasions.

