‘He Needs To Lose the Ego’: Tom Schwartz Finally Calls Out Tom Sandoval

Better late than never? We have all been embroiled in Scandoval. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated with Raquel Leviss behind his longtime partner Ariana Madix’s back. The one person who didn’t abandon Sandoval for his selfish behavior was his bestie, Tom Schwartz.

While the world was pondering when this affair started, Schwartz had some intel. He knew before everyone else. But what he thought was a one-night stand turned into a love affair.

Schwartz’s interview on Watch What Happens Live was cringe-worthy. No one felt sympathetic towards Sandoval. And no one wanted to hug him and be in close proximity to that villainous mustache. And the more excuses that he made for his friend, the more pitiful Schwartz seemed. Even Pump Rules alum Jax Taylor called Sandoval “next-level sociopathic.”

Schwartz has had enough

Schwartz spoke to Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, on their podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.

“I hope I don’t sound like I’m ever rationalizing or justifying this whole affair ‘cause it’s indefensible. It’s indefensible and I just wanted to add a little bit of background, context, or nuance to see where my mindset was,” Schwartz explained. This is where that handy media training comes into play.

“Unfortunately for Sandoval, when you have a full-blown f**king affair with one of your closest friends, you forego the benefit or luxury of nuance and context,” he said. “I know Tom is itching to tell more of his side of the story, but when you have a full-blown affair, your side of the story becomes obsolete.”

Schwartz is still weathering the consequences of Sandoval’s actions. His friendship with Ariana is over. The businesses that Sandoval and Schwartz co-owned suffered from the backlash. His ex-wife, Katie Maloney, is furious at him for not revealing the truth sooner. Schwartz willingly supported Sandoval while he created a dumpster fire of drama and pain.

“He needs to lose the ego. He needs to bring heart and humility, and just say I’m sorry. Not I’m sorry but,” Schwartz concluded.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

