Jennifer Lawrence Has Harsh Words for Tom Sandoval

The relentless news about Scandoval continues to permeate the brains of Bravo fans. There is always another new theory. Or more breaking information about the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval embarked on an affair with his former girlfriend Ariana Madix’s best friend, Raquel Leviss. It was straight-up demon behavior.

But some famous fans have weighed in on the Pump Rules season. Amy Schumer called out Sandoval’s T-shirt remark about Ariana. And Jon Hamm shared his feelings about the never-ending saga. Now Bravo super fan Jennifer Lawrence gave her two cents.

No love lost for Sandoval

Jennifer spoke with the Associated Press on June 1, 2023. She was asked by a reporter who she would “like to see star” in a movie about Scandoval.

“God. I don’t know if I hate any actors enough to want them to play Sandoval,” she replied. And all J-Law’s co-stars let out a sigh of relief. At this point, Sandoval probably wants the role.

Not feeling the drama

Jennifer previously spoke to Access Hollywood about VPR. She has been so booked and busy that Jennifer “only recently caught up” on the drama. And she wasn’t happy about what she saw.

Jennifer said of the post-Scandoval footage, “That was hard to watch. I was sick to my stomach last night. I can’t do it anymore.” Amen. The entire season has been emotionally draining.

Since new theories keep emerging, there has been talk that the entire incident was staged to garner ratings. I don’t see how that plays out. So, Sandoval and Raquel are going to ruin their lives and negatively impact the businesses that Sandoval is involved in? It doesn’t make sense to me. But neither do most of Sandoval’s “most extra” decisions.

