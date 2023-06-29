Camille Grammer Shades Dorit Kemsley While Teasing RHOBH Return

Camille Grammer is an icon. She belongs on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills holding a diamond. But not everyone gets along with her. Camille and Dorit Kemsley have a rocky history.

During the “puppy gate” saga with Lisa Vanderpump, Camille sided with LVP. Dorit, who kicked off this dumpster fire, left her adopted puppy at a shelter. Really, Dorit? During a cast dinner, Camille exposed Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley’s supposed financial woes. It turned out that PK apparently owed millions of dollars to Camille’s friend.

And will we ever forget when an overserved Dorit called Camille, a “stupid c*nt?” And no one knows why. Now Camille will be making some appearances on Season 13 of RHOBH. She shared how the filming went and dropped some shade for Dorit.

Back in the drama

I’m was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs in one evening. We’ll see. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 21, 2023

Camille was happy to give an update on filming. She tweeted, “[I] was only a guest this season but I had a blast. I witnessed some intense drama and many laughs one evening. We’ll see.” When a fan asked if she ignited any drama, she replied, “You’ll have to watch.”

Did Dorit feel a chill?

I think it was good to reconnect with some of the ladies and meet others fir the first time. Dorit was quiet around me. Some might perceive it as avoidance or rudeness. I didn’t think much of it. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 21, 2023

But when she was asked if Dorit was less annoying, Camille came out to play. “I think it was good to reconnect with some of the ladies and meet others [fir] the first time. Dorit was quiet around me,” she tweeted. “Some might perceive it as avoidance or rudeness. I didn’t think much of it.”

I love it when Camille is shady. The upcoming season of RHOBH is the first without Lisa Rinna. Blasts from the past Denise Richards and Kim Richards are also filming this season. Kathy Hilton decided not to film. Hopefully, next season will have some lightness to go with the drama.

You can catch up with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE CAMILLE GET HER DIAMOND BACK? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE UPCOMING SEASON OF RHOBH?