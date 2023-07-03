Bravo Looking To Add ‘New’ Vanderpump Rules Cast Members

The cameras are once again up and filming the Vanderpump Rules cast for Season 11. Now we will see the group moving on after Scandoval. Well, most of them, at least.

The executive producer of the show, Alex Baskin, recently said, “We’re not looking to just shake things up by throwing other people into the zoo.” But now that may have changed. Entertainment Tonight has the details.

Get ready for some new Survers

A source explained that Bravo “is looking to bring in some new cast members.” I’m sure we all remember how well that went during Season 8. It was a snoozefest.

The insider continued, “They have started having outbound conversations.” Katie Maloney and Lala Kent “are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show.” Lord, help us all.

The entire cast has reportedly signed on Season 11 except Raquel Leviss. She went into a mental health facility shortly after filming the reunion.

Now she is reportedly in negotiations to return to VPR. Tom Sandoval’s mistress is also allegedly preparing to exit the mental health facility soon. Hopefully, she will be able to balance taking care of her mental health if she opts to return.

Sandoval is currently shooting another television show. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will put Sandoval’s white nail polish, and physical and mental strength, to the test. I predict lots of tears. Then he will reportedly start filming Pump Rules.

It remains to be seen who will film with Sandoval and Raquel. Their main ally was Tom Schwartz. Even Schwartz was fed up with how his bestie, Sandoval, dragged him into the cheating scandal.

Allegedly, that rumored VPR spinoff Valley Village might be in the works. Jax Taylor, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are reportedly close to signing on for the new series.

That opens up the possibility of crossover appearances. Hopefully, Bravo can work some casting magic to ensure Season 11 of Pump Rules is must-see TV.

