Raquel Leviss to Check Out of Mental Health Facility

Well, my friends, the time has come. To earn some money. Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is set to emerge from her hiding place and return to the scene of the crime.

Season 11 has already begun filming and most of the cast has their boots on the ground. I say “most” because the two main players in the Scandoval drama are scared otherwise engaged at the present time. Tom Sandoval is busy filming another show. And Raquel is … probably negotiating her enormous salary.

Time to check out

According to Us Weekly, Raquel’s time in a mental health care facility has come to a close. Because nothing says self-care more than going right back into the mess. Many people challenged the theory Raquel was indeed ensconced and tending to her personal needs. Now, whether she was in a blanket fort in a hotel or a sophisticated hospital, she’s coming back.

An insider shared Raquel has “begun negotiations” to head back to LA. “Raquel is going to be checking out of the mental health facility within the next 10-15 days,” the source said. Despite the apparent checkout, she may or may not “choose to stay longer.”

During Raquel’s time away, VPR producers “have remained committed to supporting Raquel’s treatment.” But that seems odd considering it’s anything but healthy to put her back into the lion’s den.

Is there a Raquel ETA?

As far as Raquel’s official return to the show, it’s probably happening. That said, they want to dangle a carrot in front of fans. “Nothing has been decided yet and it’s all still up in the air. Both sides are hoping they can work something out so that Raquel gets the treatment she needs, and she’s still able to be included in the show.”

Raquel has been off the radar since April, which was the best way to go for her after Scandoval. Viewers have had time to settle and let the edge dull while her PR team plans to bring her back. In the interim, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have been spotted filming at TomTom while the coast is clear.

No word on whether or not Tom and Raquel will return to production at the same time, whilst wearing the same shirt.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT RAQUEL BACK? SHOULD SHE STAY OFF THE SHOW? DO YOU BELIEVE ANYONE CARES ABOUT HER MENTAL HEALTH?