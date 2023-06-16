Vanderpump Rules Complete Guide: Updates, Cast, Seasons

Vanderpump Rules has been one of Bravo’s most talked-about shows since its premiere in 2013. A spin-off of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Pump Rules follows the chaotic friendships, feuds, and love lives of the young SURvers at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurants. After ten years, the show had new life breathed into it thanks to Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s affair, dubbed the Scandoval. In this Vanderpump Rules guide, you’ll find all you need to know about the hit show.

Since the affair made international news, more people are checking out the show then ever before. Luckily, for all the new viewers, or those who are getting back into it, we’ve got everything you need to know. So raise your glasses high, this helpful guide is here for you tonight!

Vanderpump Rules Cast Members

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

With Lisa Vanderpump as boss and mentor, VPR began with Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, who were all best friends, as were their then-boyfriends Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval, respectively. Scheana Shay was the odd girl out. Ariana Madix didn’t officially join the cast until Season 2.

DJ James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, Raquel Leviss, and Ally Lewber joined due to relationships with existing cast members. Lala Kent was cast in Season 4 to fill the antagonistic role previously held by Scheana. A whopping five new co-stars were added in Season 8, but only Charli Burnett returned. A major cast shakeup came in 2020 when Stassi, Kristen, Jax, and Brittany were fired.

Memorable Moments

No Vanderpump Rules guide would be complete without talking about the show’s most memorable moments. Scandoval is all anyone can talk about these days, but Vanderpump Rules became so iconic because of the many shocking twists, cheating scandals, and outrageous moments that haven’t let up since the very first episode.

Every Pump Rules fan remembers when Stassi slapped Kristen for sleeping with Jax, or when Miami Girl confronted Sandoval, or when Jax admitted to cheating on Brittany with Faith Stowers.

Vanderpump Rules Seasons

Vanderpump Rules has been on for a whopping ten seasons, with Season 11 in pre-production. Pre-Scandoval, Season 2 is generally regarded as the best. But the first six are hard for fans to rank because they’re all so good. Most would acknowledge that the show got boring in Seasons 7-9. But James and Raquel’s breakup at the Season 9 reunion brought some life back into the group dynamic (if only viewers could’ve known what would happen next!).

Season 10 was already considered a return to form before Scandoval officially made the show must-see-tv again.

Vanderpump Rules Episodes

In the decade since it premiered, there’s been over 200 episodes of VPR. Season 1 only had 10 episodes, including just one reunion. In Seasons 2 and 3, the amount of episodes nearly doubled. Reunions became two or three parts, plus Secrets Revealed, an episode of never-before-seen moments.

Seasons 4-8 had 24 episodes. When it’s a exciting season like Scandoval, there’s not such thing as too many episodes. But the vast amount of episodes made duds like Season 8 even more of a drag. The past two Vanderpump Rules seasons have gone down to just under 20 episodes.

Spin-Offs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: Lisa Vanderpump attends the “Shadow of the Cat” red carpet screening at Laemmle Royal on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Vanderpump Rules is itself a spin-off of RHOBH, both due to Lisa as the cast’s boss, and Scheana’s past affair with Brandi Glanville‘s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrean. While not an official spin-off, many Summer House cast members were first introduced in Vanderpump Rules Season 5, with a two-part episode serving as a backdoor pilot.

The Toms also appeared on crossover series Winter House. Between Seasons 5 and 6, Bravo aired spin-off Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. There have been many rumored spin-offs over the years, like Vanderpump Valley. Just recently, Lisa Vanderpump announced Vanderpump Villa, a new series to air on Hulu.

TELL US – WHAT DO NEW VANDERPUMP RULES VIEWERS NEED TO KNOW? WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SEASON OR MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT?