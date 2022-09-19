Julia Fox Claims Bravo Called Her To Join Real Housewives Of New York

At this point, I don’t really believe Real Housewives of New York will really be coming back until I see an official trailer. There have been so many rumors about the future of the iconic Real Housewives show since it ended Season 13 without a reunion for closure. *Lisa Rinna voice* If you ask me, we’ll never see Ramona Singer on our TVs again, I’d be willing to bet.

Thankfully, we know Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are filming a goofy spinoff that needs to be on Peacock ASAP. As for the flagship show, it’s put *on pause* in my brain until I see some red apples in perfectly-manicured hands.

There have been so many rumors about RHONY and its future. The word on the street is that the show will be split in two, and Jill Zarin is begging the Bravo Gods that she makes the cut for at least one of them. My personal favorite rumor is that Julia Fox might join the new era of RHONY. Julia is known for being the muse that inspired Uncut Gems and the fashionista who briefly dated Kanye West.

She’s an icon all on her own, even though I’m ready for people to trash me for it in the comments. I stan Julia Fox and if she were to be cast on RHONY, I’d be the first jumping for joy. Her entire existence is a real enigma wrapped in a riddle — not that phony Erika Jayne nonsense.

According to E! Online, Bravo was allegedly pretty serious about wanting Julia to be the new Bethenny Frankel. She recently said in an interview that producers recently called her to inquire about her joining the show. “I told them I’m just not really there yet right now, but maybe in the future,” Julia said. Womp womp womp.

We know Julia already has a connection to Leah McSweeney, but maybe she’s seen the backlash against Leah and doesn’t want to touch that drama with a 10-foot pole. On the other hand, she dated Kanye so she’s obviously not shy about controversy.

Julia didn’t totally rule out the possibility that she would join the show in the future. “I would only do it if it could be me and my friends on it,” she said. Come on, Andy Cohen, let Julia and her friends party in Sonjarita’s townhouse for the cameras. We’ve earned this after all of the RHONY nonsense so far.

[Photo Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images]