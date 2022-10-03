The Top 5 Real Housewives Spin-Off Shows

A spin-off is kind of like when your favorite show has a baby that entices you to watch more of the same things but probably in a different color palette. Bravo has spawned quite a few spin-offs over the years. Some did great, and some just… sat there.

It makes sense, a show is pulling in the ratings so give the public more. Fresh faces, new places, and see if it can turn into a hit. Bravo has taken a chance on a lot of spin-off shows, but some didn’t make the cut. Today we’ll discuss a few of the more popular spawns of Real Housewives.

Vanderpump Rules / Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump clearly used her mind control abilities to force the network into giving her a show centered around her restaurants. Her hectic food industry life was highlighted on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she had an attractive group of servers and bartenders who all had attitudes dreams of making it big one day. Vanderpump Rules chronicled the ups and downs of life in Hollywood for this close-knit group of people. Little did we know what was eventually in store for us. After 9 seasons, VPR is still going. Special thanks to Brandi Glanville and Scheana Shay for kicking it all off by forcing the mistress and the ex-wife to sit at a table together. How gauche!

Teresa Checks In / Real Housewives of New Jersey

Oh yeah this one was gonna be a gold mine no matter how you sliced it. Bravo production probably got down on their hands and knees and thanked whatever entity that decided Teresa Giudice was going to jail. When the star of a big show like Real Housewives of New Jersey becomes a whole criminal, the world is watching. Of course these days it’s just another Tuesday, but when Teresa and Joe Giudice received prison sentences for bank, wire, and mail fraud – it was a big deal. Teresa going to camp for a 15 month term was heartbreaking for her family. So obviously Bravo wanted to film each and every moment. RHONJ cameras caught Teresa preparing for her time away from home and would obviously have to step away from the series for over a year. Bravo created a three-episode spin-off called Teresa Checks In to keep fans current. The special highlighted what life was like for her daughters, husband, and friends while Tre was away. It was an emotional roller coaster, I don’t think anyone wants to see children who are upset and traumatized because both parents are serving jail time.

Kandi’s Ski Trip / Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burruss must be very popular in the Bravo boardroom because they hand her spinoffs like gum. This is not a complaint, just an observation. Kandi is a multi-talented force from Real Housewives of Atlanta and a definite fan favorite. In 2015 Todd Tucker and Kandi decided to take a ski trip and Bravo decided to follow along. This spinoff provided a look into Kandi’s relationship with Mama Joyce. The ski trip only featured three episodes, but what it lacked in quantity, it made up in quality.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip / Real Housewives

This is basically the final boss of spinoffs. Fans around the world collectively gasped for joy when Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was announced. This show would have the main wives from most of the installments, all together in one space. Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey. Kyle Richards from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Ramona Singer would be rubbing shoulders with Kenya Moore. It was like a fever dream come true! Seeing the Housewives from different cities getting together was fun and messy. It afforded viewers an opportunity to maybe see the ladies in a different light, out of their usual element. The first spinoff did so well, another followed almost immediately. This show has so many possibilities, it will never go stale.

Don’t Be Tardy / Real Housewives of Atlanta

Before you make a face, let’s please recognize that Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s spinoff from Real Housewives of Atlanta lasted 8 seasons. Let me repeat, someone continued to green light Don’t Be Tardy for 8 seasons. And because tenacity is a thing, DBT makes the list. This was one of Bravo’s first ventures into the spinoff arena. When Kim decided to leave RHOA and put the focus on her new growing family, Bravo decided to join in the fun. It was initially supposed to be a wedding special only, but Kim kept having kids, new career opportunities, and teaching Kroy how to appreciate Solo cups was just too good to pass up. The show was cancelled in December 2020.

[Photo Credit: Steve Dietl/Bravo]