Diana Jenkins Says Her Legal Team Has Identified The Bots That Attacked Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

When Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by bots hurling racist and other insensitive comments at him on Instagram, it seemed the entire cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills jumped into mommy mode to offer support to Garcelle and her family. After much talk about who was in charge of ordering the bots, Diana Jenkins announced she would launch her formal investigation into the ordeal. Now, she’s revealing information regarding who may have been behind the attack after all.

According to Radar Online, a source close to Diana told them that after reviewing data her attorneys received from Meta, they were focusing on a “Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to the Instagram account: @queenofthetea_.”

The source also tells Radar, “Diana is absolutely thrilled by this news. She cannot wait to get concrete proof so that the person behind the attack can be identified publicly and held accountable for their despicable conduct.” Diana also shared this article on her Instagram page — seemingly confirming the details.

From watching the season and the reunion, Diana and Garcelle are not in the best place right now. Their issues likely started to manifest during the filming of last season, where Diana was extremely cruel toward Sutton Stracke. At the reunion, Garcelle begged Diana to leave her alone, also asking why she’s “so obsessed” with her. Diana wasn’t present at the reunion due to testing positive for COVID. Her absence wasn’t that noticeable, as it wasn’t for the last 3-4 episodes of the season either. Consequently, she couldn’t offer much commentary at the reunion because she was virtual.

This wasn’t the first time Garcelle’s son was the center of attention during the season. Earlier, the ladies had several conversations on camera and on social media regarding Erika Jayne cursing at the 14-year-old boy during his mother’s birthday party. Later, a scene aired showing Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umanksy, PK Kemsley, and Dorit Kemsley laughing about it. Garcelle was very upset, taking to Twitter to voice her opinion. That same night, Erika also was seen hitting on Garcelle’s oldest son, Oliver Saunders, making for an awkward night. However, RHOBH isn’t the only place we’ll see Oliver in the Bravoverse. There was drama that took place on Vanderpump Rules that places Oliver right in the middle of it. We’ll have to stay tuned to see that one play out.

[Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation]