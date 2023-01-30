Here’s What You Might Have Missed On Social Media This Week

Hello and welcome to another edition of Housewives Doing Things On Social Media, which is the unofficial title of this feature. While it might not exactly be newsworthy, I certainly enjoy finding out what the Real Housewives are up to in their free time. Or how they choose to present themselves on their own platforms.

Well, this week I have to say platform, singular, as my housewives have not been providing me much outside of Instagram. Twitter has been a bore and outside of Bethenny Frankel and Ashley Darby, the ladies of Bravo are slow to get TikTok accounts. Which is probably for the best.

Remember when Melissa Gorga posted a TikTok with the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip doing a dance trend? The cringe level was through the roof. Largely thanks to Ramona Singer dancing like she was auditioning for a zombie role in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video. Anyway, let’s get into this week.

Dorinda Medley Needs A Hug

Honestly, I don’t miss Dorinda Medley at all. The former Real Housewives of New York star has been “on pause” for over two years now. So can we officially stop calling it a pause? Especially since RHONY is on its own pause? All I know is that two pauses don’t equal a press play. And Dorinda’s boozy time on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club Return To Blue Stone Manor doesn’t count as a comeback in my book.

So I guess Dorinda is a little in her feelings that her chances of being back on our screens isn’t exactly coming to fruition. To the point where she posted the most overly emotional hugging video ever to hit Instagram. In a 3 second long clip, Dorinda hugs former castmate Sonja Morgan backstage at what could possibly be the Sonja Morgan Collection of Nigerian Soccer Team Toaster Ovens Cheater Brand runway show.

Set to Adele’s dramatic song “My Little Love,” which she actually wrote for her 9 year-old, Dorinda wore her heart on her sleeve in the caption. She wrote, “REMEMBERING THIS HUG!” Yes, she used all caps. She also declared “I love you @sonjatmorgan.” While it might be a sweet post, fans wondered why it was so, well, emo. One user even asked, “Did Sonja die?!?!?” Another added, “Dorinda I love you but this is weird. Is Sonya [sic] okay?” It’s true, Dorinda gave me quite the scare as well. But Sonja is alive and well despite not acknowledging the post she was tagged in. Or posting on social media since the end of October. Wait a minute, has anyone seen Sonja lately? Please report back immediately.

Chris Bassett Is Alone In A Closed Door Room With A Pizza

The husband of THE Candiace Dillard Bassett is on trial with the ladies of Real Housewives of Potomac this season. His crime? Making them uncomfy. Far be it from me to take the side of any man. But in this case, it seems like RHOP’s resident fashion fail Gizelle Bryant might have overstretched. And so did Ashley and her friend from Sesame Street, who still hasn’t given us the letter of the day. I’m waiting!

But Chris Bassett is proving that he’s above the drama by sharing his favorite pizza hack. My favorite pizza hack is eating it cold out of the box. While standing over the sink, usually between the hours of midnight and 1 AM. Which is definitely not Instagram worthy. But Chris posted a little video of himself taking a cold piece of pizza and slapping it in a pan full of oil. He then added a dash of water and covered it with a lid for a few seconds for the steam effect.

Despite hashtagging his post #cheflife, #foodie and also just hash tagging his own name (wut?), this is less hack and more whack. It’s also the same method I use to get my kindergartner’s grilled cheese “the best melty.” Minus the pan full of olive oil because I’m not one for wasting perfectly good olive oil. #foodlife #grilledcheesesandwich #kayrealitytea. Either way, I’m glad the RHOP drama hasn’t gotten to Chris so much so that his cooking is suffering. What did suffer was that poor piece of pizza though. #justicefordigiorno.

Meghan King Does Arizona Cabo

Like I said last week, it seems like everyone is on vacation. Which is fine except for the fact that I am not. So I’m just going to hate from over here. But in this instance, I refuse to hate on one of my top 5 favorite housewives. The one and only, Meghan O’Toole King Edmonds Biden Owens King. The former Real Housewives of Orange County justice warrior recently rounded up a bunch of friends (and possibly a new man?) and hit up Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Vicki Gunvalson not included.

Meghan posted a series of photos with her pals out to dinner. Despite multiple fans inexplicably mistaking the very obvious ocean views for the land locked state of Arizona, Meghan revealed in the comments that she was, in fact, in Cabo. Some more lucid users tried to identify a possible new man. And pointed out that he may or may not be a recycled past boyfriend. Either way, it looks like Meghan had lots of fun, calling the trip “epic” in her caption. Viva Arizona! I gotta get there as soon as I renew my passport.

Team Lisa Hochstein Activated

I think we can all agree that Lisa Hochstein’s divorce is one of the juiciest housewives storylines out there. While plenty of fans feel little sympathy for the Real Housewives of Miami star, her humiliation is playing out on the current season of the show. Whether it’s a comeuppance for being an out of touch monster trophy wife, or the ultimate betrayal of a marriage is in the eye of the beholder. But there’s no doubt that her creator husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein is truly the worst.

So much so that Lisa earned herself a shout out from SNL comedian Bowen Yang. He did so during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Lisa shared the clip to her Instagram account, with much fanfare. After gushing over RHOM being “the best franchise,” Bowen went on to show Lisa some major love. Said the comedian, “We are hugely rooting for Lisa!”

While I am also “hugely rooting for Lisa,” if she wasn’t being publicly dragged through divorce hell, I would probably just be snarkily judging her telling her kids to eat their HEALTHY pancakes instead of just regular old pancakes. I used to make myself eat “healthy” pancakes. They consisted of oatmeal and cottage cheese and it truly was a crime against humanity. Even more so than frying a piece of pizza in a cup of oil. #hugelyrootingforpancakes.

Until next week!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]