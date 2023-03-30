Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Claims Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Were Found “Under The Covers” Before Affair News Broke

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And when two friends are caught in bed together, even in an uncompromising position, consider that they are hooking up. Hindsight is 20/20, of course. But the Vanderpump Rules cast is reconsidering all the signs that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were hooking up.

Even Lala Kent, as outspoken and shrewd as she is, is reviewing her notes on what she missed. According to Page Six, Lala and her VPR co-stars ignored major signs that Tom and Raquel’s “friendship” moved beyond what is socially acceptable.

Lala spilled the tea while on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show earlier this week. Someone remembered, “opening the doors and seeing Sandoval and Raquel under covers together.” According to Lala, that individual rationalized, “‘This is weird but they’re just best friends.'”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder did not share the identity of the person. Only that Tom and Raquel were discovered at “some party.” Bravo cameras were not present at the event.

“These two have crossed a line. They’re f–king each other,” Lala recalled saying to co-star Scheana Shay.

Neither cast mate shared their suspicions with Tom’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix because they didn’t have any proof. Also, Lala and Ariana hadn’t been “super close for a while.”

Pump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright had her suspicions as well. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Brittany said, “There were times whenever we went to certain events when [Sandoval and Leviss] came together and I was like, ‘This is kind of odd.'”

RELATED: According To Lala Kent “Security Got Involved” During Filming Of Vanderpump Rules Reunion

As with the others, the evidence wasn’t compelling enough for Brittany to be sure. She explained, “Tom Sandoval makes friends, like, really fast with different people, so I was, like, maybe they’re just close friends right now.”

When news of the affair broke, an insider claimed Raquel “has slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town.”

Indeed, Ariana had no idea, either. She claimed to be “blindsided” after finding a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

Jeff Lewis asked Lala if she thinks Raquel was “lied” to and “manipulated” by Tom. The mother of one answered, “If Raquel were not dear friends with Ariana, I would say that Sandoval groomed her.”

Vanderpump Rules alum, and Brittany’s husband, Jax Taylor thought Tom fixated on Raquel because she is “easily influenced” and “can be controlled.” Well, he would know a little something about cheating.

While Tom and Raquel’s co-stars are fixated on the disgraced couple’s past, the two lovebirds are looking at the future. Raquel denied that she had put a “label” on their relationship.

For his part, Tom “wants to make it work with Raquel.” According to an insider, Tom knows “the odds are stacked against them as a couple.”

TELL US- WHAT WOULD YOU ASSUME AFTER FINDING TOM AND RAQUEL IN A BED TOGETHER? SHOULD LALA HAVE TOLD ARIANA?

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]